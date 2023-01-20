Paris travel guide: Safety requirements for Indian citizens travelling to Paris

Paris, the City of Love, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. For Indian citizens travelling to the French capital, it is important to understand the safety requirements and be aware of the risks that come with visiting a foreign country.

Paris is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, and with its iconic landmarks, world-renowned art galleries, and romantic atmosphere, it is no wonder that it draws millions of tourists every year. However, it is important to remember that like any other major city, Paris can be a dangerous place, and it is important for Indian citizens to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety. (Also read: Travelling to Paris from India? Here are some essential health requirements to keep in mind )

The first step for Indian citizens travelling to Paris is to ensure that they have the necessary travel documents. Indian citizens need a valid passport and a valid visa to enter France. It is also important to remember that visa requirements may vary depending on the purpose of the visit. Indian citizens travelling to France for a holiday or business trip should apply for a Schengen visa, while those travelling for educational purposes should apply for a student visa.

Once in France, it is important for Indian citizens to be aware of their surroundings. Tourists should avoid carrying large amounts of cash and valuable items, and avoid walking alone in unfamiliar areas. It is also important to be aware of pickpockets, and to keep all personal belongings secure.

Indian citizens should also be aware of the local laws and regulations. It is important to remember that the drinking age in France is 18, and that public intoxication is illegal. It is also important to remember that it is illegal to consume alcohol in public places, and that smoking is prohibited in public places.

In addition to being aware of the local laws and regulations, Indian citizens should also be aware of the potential risks posed by terrorist attacks. While the risk of terrorist attacks in Paris is low, it is important to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Finally, Indian citizens should be aware of the potential risks posed by natural disasters. Paris is prone to flooding, and it is important to be aware of the risks posed by extreme weather conditions. Indian citizens should also be aware of the potential risks posed by earthquakes, and it is important to have an emergency plan in place in case of an earthquake.

By following these safety requirements, Indian citizens can ensure that their trip to Paris is safe and enjoyable. With its iconic landmarks, world-renowned art galleries, and romantic atmosphere, Paris is a city that is sure to captivate the hearts of all its visitors.

