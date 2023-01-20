J-Hope goes bold in Louis Vuitton’s camouflage look at Paris Fashion Week, BTS Army left smitten

The members of the South Korean boy band, Bangtan Boys — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) became brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021 and Hobi attended his “first ever Louis Vuitton show” in a bold camouflage look during Paris Fashion Week Men's, the pictures from which are currently breaking the Internet. The other high profile celebrity guests included Rose Leslie, Kit Harington, Rosalía, Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang but needless to say, Jung Hoseok stole all the spotlight as he donned an outfit matching his aesthetic and personality and the BTS Army could not keep calm as Hobi's viral pictures and videos from the event flooded the Internet.

Taking to their official social media handle, the brand dropped a video ahead of J-Hope's attendance where he was seen wearing a perfect fit that synced with his creative, quirky, fun, irreverent, cute-but-can-go-hard personality. The front row-worthy look comprised of a zip-up jacket that was made of suede and came in purple, burgundy and black camouflage print.

It was teamed with a matching silky button-up shirt and a pair of matching trousers, all of which were made of suede and also featured Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print. J-Hope completed his attire with a pair of chunky burgundy platform leather sneakers and accessorised his look with a subtle bijoux gemstone necklace that matched his crepe button-up.

Decked up head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton menswear, J-Hope sat front row with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere at the brand's Fall 2023 debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's. J-Hope's wine-colored hues mixed with subtle pops of ultraviolet shades are a new fashion energy for 2023 and we are so into it!