Passenger air travel demand remains subdued compared to pre-pandemic level: IATA

World Health Organization emergencies head Mike Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when lifting Covid-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you've made".

EUROPE

* Britain on Wednesday reported 32,548 cases of Covid-19, the first time the figure has surpassed 30,000 since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures this month.

* Britain said it would provide genomic sequencing support to Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Pakistan to help identify, assess and track new variants.

* The highly contagious Delta variant now represents around 40% of new infections in France, a government spokesman said, and could jeopardise the summer if a fourth wave is allowed to build.

* Portugal reported more than 3,000 daily cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since February.

* The number of cases in Germany ticked up again on Wednesday after more than two months of steady decline.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympics, with authorities expected to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain infections 16 days before the Games begin.

* The premier of Australia's New South Wales state ordered a week-long extension of Sydney's lockdown, warning new cases were bound to rise.

* India expects to receive foreign-made Covid-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme for the first time, with 3-4 million shots potentially arriving by August.

* Indonesia reported more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, while South Korea reported its second highest number of daily new cases ever, just days after it began easing social distancing restrictions in some parts.

* Vietnam will impose tight movement restrictions in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh city from the end of the week, in some of its strictest curbs yet.

* Turkmenistan is making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over as the former Soviet region of Central Asia reported a fresh spike in new cases.

AMERICAS

* US President Joe Biden encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shots to protect themselves from the Delta variant.

* Mexican health authorities reported the biggest jump in new daily infections since late February.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tunisia reported a daily record of nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The developer of CoviVac, one of Russia's vaccines, said it is effective against the Delta variant, TASS news agency reported.

* The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India will resume exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine from this quarter, earlier than the firm's forecast of the end of this year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* US bond yields fell below a key level on Wednesday as investors sought safety in bonds, and stocks steadied ahead of a readout on U.S. monetary policies later in the day.

* Global airline industry body IATA said that passenger air travel demand remained subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels, with figures showing it was 63% lower in May 2021 than in the same month two years ago.

* Inflation has emerged as one of the top concerns for central bank reserve managers, alongside a failure to end the Covid-19 crisis and soaring debt levels, the results of a UBS survey showed.

