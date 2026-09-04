Planning a last-minute weekend trip? Explore these 6 underrated Indian escapes

Long weekends are tempting. They bring an itch to make last-minute, impromptu plans, sketch out an itinerary, and escape the monotony of everyday life. But these travel impulses can become oddly repetitive, with the same destinations, from Goa to Manali, appearing on every itinerary.ALSO READ: How to travel safely during monsoon? 5 itinerary mistakes that can make your trip risky

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If you combine the weekend with a couple of days off, you have the perfect opportunity to make an impromptu plan and embark on a micro-vacation. This time, break away from the familiar circuit and explore something underrated and unexpected.

Travel expert Rathinamurthy R, head of travel at Scapia, helped us identify some exciting destinations catering to a range of interests, whether you prefer quieter hill stations, scenic train journeys, adventure-filled escapes or coastal towns. He said, "The best trips aren't always the ones everyone else is taking. As more young Indian travellers seek destinations that offer novelty and a sense of discovery, Scapia is seeing a growing preference for places beyond the usual tourist circuit.”

Based on internal reports, Rathinamurthy noted that Scapia recorded a twofold increase in train bookings to Aaraku Valley. This means people are changing their travel habits and looking beyond conventional destinations for more distinctive experiences.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the destinations he shared: 1. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the destinations he shared: 1. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

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Location:

Nestled in the Shevaroy Hills of Tamil Nadu.

Why visit:

Yercaud is a slower, quieter alternative destination to South India's popular hill stations.

Its coffee plantations, pleasant weather, and scenic drives make it ideal for a relaxed weekend outdoors.

Places to explore:

Watch the sunrise or sunset from Pagoda Viewpoint

Tour the coffee plantations and orange groves at Tipperary Estate

Unwind by Yercaud Lake

Visit the Botanical Garden and Anna Park

How to reach:

Fly to Chennai, Bengaluru, or Coimbatore, followed by a drive to Yercaud.

The drive itself, with its series of hairpin bends and forest stretches, is one of the highlights of the trip.

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2. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Location

Located amid the forested hills of Andhra Pradesh's Eastern Ghats.

Why visit

Aarku Valley has beautiful, lush landscapes and a scenic train journey from Visakhapatnam, which passes through dozens of tunnels, bridges, and forested valleys.

Places to explore:

Visit the Tribal Museum to learn about the region's indigenous communities and traditions.

Explore the nearby artisan centres for locally produced coffee, wild forest honey, and handmade bamboo products.

The limestone formations at Borra Caves are another major attraction.

Experiences to try:

Watch a traditional tribal dance performance at the open-air amphitheatre near the Tribal Museum or at Haritha Valley Resort.

Food to try

Sample Bongulo, a local speciality prepared by marinating country chicken with forest herbs, placing it inside fresh bamboo and slow-cooking it over charcoal.

How to reach

Take the scenic train from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley.

Or fly to Visakhapatnam and continue by road, stopping at waterfalls and viewpoints along the way.

3. Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

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Why visit

Jibhi is ideal for travellers looking for a quieter mountain holiday.

The village offers riverside stays, forest walks and easy access to the Tirthan Valley.

Experiences

Take the five-kilometer Serolsar Lake Trek, which winds through oak and cedar forests before reaching the high-altitude lake.

The trail is especially scenic in spring, when the rhododendrons are in bloom.

Local food to try

Skip the cafes and visit one of the family-run dhabas in Jibhi Market for traditional Himachali dishes such as siddhu and madra.

Getting there

Fly to Chandigarh or Bhuntar and continue to Jibhi by road through the Tirthan Valley.

4. Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh

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Location

Gandikota is located in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, along the Pennar river and amid the rugged Erramala Hills.

Why visit

Called the ‘Grand Canyon of India,' Gandikota offers dramatic cliffs, peaceful campsites and sunset views without overwhelming crowds found at more popular weekend destinations.

Natural highlights

Its spectacular gorge was carved through the Erramala Hills by the Pennar river over millions of years.

Experiences to try

Admire the canyon and river views, watch the sunset from the cliffs, or spend the night at one of the peaceful campsites nearby.

How to reach

Fly to Kadapa Airport or take a train to Jammalamadugu railway station, approximately 18 km away.

Gandikota is also a popular road trip destination from Bengaluru, located about 280 km away.

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5. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Location

Dhanushkodi is an abandoned town at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island of the state of Tamil Nadu in India.

Why visit

Haunting ruins, coastal landscape, roads by the sea, unlike a typical beach destination.

Places to explore

Visit the remains of the old church, railway station, and post office before continuing to Arichal Munai, where the road ends with the sea stretching out on both sides.

Food to try

Stop in Rameswaram to savour fresh seafood and traditional South Indian dishes.

How to reach

Fly to Madurai Airport or take a train to Rameswaram railway station. From either entry point, continue towards Dhanuskodi by road, with the final stretch offering a scenic coastal drive.

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6. Dandeli, Karnataka

Location

Dandeli is situated along the Kali river in Karnataka.

Why visit

Ideal for those who prefer outdoor adventures to conversational sightseeing, Dandeli has many thrilling activities and wildlife experiences in a short getaway.

Activities to try

Go white-water rafting or Kayaking on the Kali river, try ziplining, or explore the trails and wildlife within the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary.

Wildlife to spot

Dandeli is renowned for hornbill sightings.

Travellers may spot all four species in Southern India: the Malabar pied hornbill, Malabar grey hornbill, great hornbill and Indian grey hornbill.

Places to explore

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Visit nearby attractions such as Syntheri Rocks, Kavala Caves and Supa Dam, or spend a quieter afternoon beside the river.

How to reach

Fly to Hubballi or Goa and continue to Dandeli by road. The post-monsoon and winter months are particularly popular, as conditions are generally favourable for rafting.