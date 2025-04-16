Singapore woman gives a tour of Air India's ‘5-star resort-like' business class: Embroidered blankets, luxe toiletries

Who doesn't dream of a luxurious flight where you can stretch out comfortably, sip on a glass of wine, and enjoy the breathtaking view from the window seat? Whether your experiences have been great or less than ideal, social media is brimming with such stories. Gracy Glaze Shares her luxurious flight experience to India. (Instagram/@graceglazee)

Recently, a woman from Singapore, named Garcy Glaze, shared her journey to India on Instagram, highlighting her experience with Air India. Her post might just inspire you to book your next flight right away. (Also read: What is airport theory? The risky 2025 travel trend of arriving just minutes before your flight )

In her March 25 post, Gracy shared a travel reel capturing her in-flight experience, writing, "Fly with me to India 🇮🇳 for the very first time on @airindia !!✈️ Let's see how this goes!" The video shows her comfortably settled into her seat, visibly impressed by the spacious setup. She highlighted the perks of her journey, noting there was “sooo much leg room and storage space for my bags.”

A 5-star experience in sky

While sipping on a refreshing glass of juice, Gracy shared, "Before the flight even took off, the pampering began, I was served a fresh pomegranate juice." She captioned the moment, "Because hydration... but make it luxe."

Soon after, she cosied up in a plush blanket and wrote, "Then comes the most gorgeous tapestry blanket," referring to the intricately designed floral shawl she received. In awe, she added, "I've never seen anything like this on an aircraft. This is the new standard."

"And of course, we also got the essentials," she shared, as a flight attendant handed her an amenities kit. Inside were headphones, slippers, an eye mask, and socks. But that wasn't all, Gracy was pleasantly surprised to receive a self-care pouch filled with spa facial mist, lip balm, essential oils, and body milk. "Excuse me, am I in a five-star resort or on a plane?" she joked.

‘Next time I need a break, catch me on Air India again’

Watching the safety video left her equally delighted, it featured an Indian classical dancer performing Bharatanatyam. "And the safety video? Bollywood-themed," she wrote, clearly impressed by the cultural flair.

By the time the flight was in the air, Gracy already had her verdict: “If this is the preview of my trip, I already know I'm going to love India.” "Now that we're flying, it's movie time!" she said, flipping through the entertainment options. "The selection is stacked, but let's go with some romance because, let's be real, love hits different at 35,000 feet."

She then indulged in an in-flight meal and couldn't stop gushing: "This is the best popcorn I've ever had." Though there were four meal options to choose from, Gracy had to go with Indian cuisine. She loved the chicken tikka masala and added, "Who knew peak living was devouring authentic Indian food in the sky?" Her meal ended with a rich mousse cake and a comforting cup of masala chai.

Finally, after reclining into the lie-flat bed and applying the provided face and eye masks, she wrapped up her journey by saying, "Next time I need a break, catch me on Air India again."