Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Spain to consider bilateral deals and travel corridors
travel

Spain to consider bilateral deals and travel corridors

Spain is ready to consider bilateral deals and corridors “with third countries” if a solution on vaccine certificates cannot be reached at the European Union level, according to Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdes.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21. (Unsplash)

Spain is ready to consider bilateral deals and corridors “with third countries” if a solution on vaccine certificates cannot be reached at the European Union level, according to Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdes.

As vaccination campaigns evolve across Europe, “maybe in summer we will be regaining British tourists in Spain,” Valdes said. How to allow traveling across Europe must be decided at the EU level but if those decisions “cannot be reached we will be thinking of other solutions like corridors, green corridors with third countries that can help us to restart tourism flows.”

Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21, ahead of the summer season.

Since the start of the pandemic, Spain saw an unprecedented slump in tourism. Tourism represented 12.4% of the economy in Spain in 2019 but accounted for only to 4.3% in 2020, according to the industry group Exceltur.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World tour cruises for the next year are selling out already

Union Tourism Secretary: Sustainable tourism only way of expanding sector

Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19

Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP