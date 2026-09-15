Step inside luxurious Maldives resort Parineeti Chopra praised for its ‘best villas’; stay costs 2 lakh per night

Parineeti Chopra recently took some much-needed time off nearly a year into motherhood, escaping to the Maldives for a luxurious getaway filled with sunshine, slow mornings, beach walks and plenty of pampering. The actor shared glimpses of her stay at Joali Maldives, giving a peek into the stunning island retreat she chose for some much-needed “me time.” (Also read: India is more than cows and rubbish Polish woman living in India for 10 years says it is beyond what reels show )

Inside JOALI Maldives: An art-immersive island escape

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Sharing a carousel of pictures from her holiday on Instagram on September 15, Parineeti gave her followers a glimpse of the stunning property and opened up about her experience. “I wanted to be drenched in luxury and spoilt silly. @joalimaldives did just that,” she wrote. She went on to praise almost every aspect of the resort, describing it as having “the best villas in the Maldives”.

“The most thoughtfully designed, gorgeous island, and the staff that seemed to be at work just for me,” she added.

JOALI Maldives is more than a conventional beach resort. The property describes itself as an art-immersive luxury island resort, with its design created in collaboration with international artists and local artisans. The resort also incorporates Maldivian craftsmanship into its spaces, giving the island a distinctive artistic identity.

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{{^usCountry}} Located on Muravandhoo Island in the northern Maldives, the resort is surrounded by marine life, including corals, turtles and manta rays. The resort has 73 spacious accommodations, including private water and beach villas with pools. Guests can choose from one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, making the property suitable for couples, families and larger groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located on Muravandhoo Island in the northern Maldives, the resort is surrounded by marine life, including corals, turtles and manta rays. The resort has 73 spacious accommodations, including private water and beach villas with pools. Guests can choose from one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, making the property suitable for couples, families and larger groups. {{/usCountry}}

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Private villas, personalised service and gourmet dining

The villas are designed around privacy and the surrounding landscape, allowing guests to enjoy the Maldivian setting without having to leave their accommodation. A dedicated Jadugar, meaning “magician” in the local language, is also assigned to guests to help personalise their stay.

It is easy to see why the setting appealed to Parineeti, who described the resort as having “the best villas in the Maldives” and said the experience made her feel “like a queen - and a little girl”.

Food was another highlight of Parineeti’s stay. It has currently has five dining options, including Vandhoo, Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U and Mura Bar, offering a variety of cuisines and dining experiences. For Parineeti, the culinary experience was clearly part of the holiday indulgence. In her vacation video, she joked about adding “one vanilla scoop” to her itinerary, saying, “Ek ice cream everyday.”

Beach walks, wellness and plenty of ‘me time’

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While the resort offers plenty to do, Parineeti’s own vacation was about embracing the slower side of island life. She spoke about barefoot beach walks, soothing massages, spending time in the water and enjoying delicious food. “Slow mornings, lazy afternoons, beautiful sunsets,” she said, describing the rhythm of her holiday.

She also called the trip a perfect recipe for some “me time”, saying, “Yeh trip mere liye thode me time ke liye ek perfect recipe thi” (This trip was the perfect recipe for some me time).

The resort’s setting lends itself naturally to water-based experiences, while its wellness offerings provide another way to unwind. For Parineeti, who described herself as a “water baby”, the surrounding ocean was clearly one of the biggest attractions. “The water baby in me was mesmerised,” she wrote while describing her stay.

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The combination of ocean activities, beach time, massages and leisurely days made the getaway less about ticking off tourist attractions and more about relaxation, exactly the kind of break Parineeti said she needed after nearly a year of motherhood.

How much it costs

A stay at JOALI Maldives comes with a luxury price tag, with rates starting at around US$2,376 (approximately ₹2 lakh) per villa per night for select advance-purchase offers with half board. Prices vary depending on the villa category, dates and availability, while taxes and charges are additional. For the latest rates and bookings, visit the official JOALI Maldives website.