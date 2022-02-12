Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decrease
travel

Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decrease

The Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels in these Covid-19 times.
The interiors of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases decrease(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has announced that the services of Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmadabad have been resumed once again from February after a decrease in Covid-19 cases is reported across the country.

"Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols," said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels.

"Passengers have been choosing Tejas Express over other trains due to the high levels of service and best sanitation practices in these Covid-19 times. Will continue our unrelenting efforts to provide punctual and comfortable travel with best-in-class hospitality services and hygiene practices," said the official.

The train will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.  

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejas express mumbai ahmedabad covid-19 ‪indian railways‬ tourism travel
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP