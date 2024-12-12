Menu Explore
Thailand just made it easier for Indians to travel in 2025 with e-Visa: Know key dates and deadlines

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 12, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Thailand’s 2025 e-Visa rollout: Why Indian tourists should plan their trip now

The Thai Embassy here announced on Wednesday the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa system in India that will be effective from January 1.

Skip the lines! Thailand’s e-Visa is the ultimate travel hack for Indian tourists(Photo by Pixabay)
Skip the lines! Thailand’s e-Visa is the ultimate travel hack for Indian tourists(Photo by Pixabay)

In its announcement, the embassy also said applications for all types of visas must be sent through the website thaievisa.go.th.

"The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi wishes to announce the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India with the offline payment method," it said.

The e-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, the embassy said.

It said the processing time will be approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.

Ordinary passport applications submitted at designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024. Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until December 24, 2024.

"The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
