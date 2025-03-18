Thailand slashes visa-free stays: Here’s what it means for tourists

Thailand plans to halve the number of days it allows foreign tourists to stay without visas to 30 days as the Southeast Asian nation cracks down on travellers exploiting the waiver to engage in illegal businesses, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong. Bad news for long-term travellers: Thailand reduces visa-free stay to 30 days.(Image by Pixabay)

Since July 2024, Thailand has allowed passport holders from 93 countries to enter the country for tourism for a period not exceeding 60 days. The reduction to 30 days has been agreed in principle by various ministries, various Thai media outlets reported on Monday, citing Surawong.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents had expressed concerns over the growing number of foreigners illegally working or doing business in the country, while the Thai Hotels Association said the long visa-free period may be partly to blame for the increase in condominium units being illegally rented out to foreign guests, the Bangkok Post reported.

The move to shorten the stay could have a low-single-digit negative impact on overall inbound tourism demand, with data from ForwardKeys suggesting as much as 7% of total bookings to Thailand over January-February were for stays of 22 nights or more, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Eric Zhu and George Ferguson.

“The potential policy move adds to a growing list of factors weighing on the sector into 2Q, along with Chinese tourists’ security concerns and tighter travel budgets among North American and European travelers,” the analysts said in a report Tuesday.

Tourism remains a key driver of Thailand’s lackluster economy, which is the second-largest in the region. The government is targeting foreign tourist arrivals to top 40 million this year, which would break a record set in 2019. Between January and March 16, Thailand has welcomed 8.3 million foreign tourists, up 3.9% on the year.