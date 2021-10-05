These 10 Blue Flag beaches in India are sure to invite travellers, here we tell you why!

After eight beaches that hold the coveted Blue Flag certification, two more Indian beaches -- the Eden Beach in Puducherry and Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu – have been awarded the title. The certificate is given by the Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) to eco-friendly destinations. Along with the new certification, the eight beaches have also been recertified.

As the country houses 10 eco-sensitive beaches, promoting sustainable tourism, we highlight the major attractions at these coasts and why you must plan a trip to one of them soon.

Eden Beach (Puducherry)

The Eden Beach in Puducherry is not-so-known to tourists. It got a Blue Flag certification in 2019. It’s located in between two tourist spots - The Arts and Crafts Village and The Paradise beach. With an array of coconut tree plantation, Eden gives you a Kerala-like vibe. “For us, the Eden Beach was an accidental discovery while we were trying to locate the Paradise Beach on the map. We reached around sunset and the visual was never-seen-before for me. The constant colour-changing sky, cleanliness and the pristine blue Bay of Bengal were a surreal combination. It was straight out of some artist’s canvas,” says Swati Vajpayee, an avid traveller from Mumbai. Some of the attractions of the beach include sit-out umbrella huts, watchtower, amphitheatre, scuba diving, children’s play area, fitness equipment, and backwaters.

A view of Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo by Vivek R Nair/ Hindustan Times)

Kovalam Beach (Tamil Nadu)

The Kovalam Beach, also known as Covelong Beach, is a scenic shore in Covelong, almost 40kms away from Chennai. It is best known for wind surfing and attracts a lot of adventure lovers. You can indulge in a number of water sports, sunbathe or visit an ancient Dutch Fort, which is situated at the beach.

Golden Beach (Odisha)

The Puri Beach aka Golden Beach is located in Puri, Odisha. Best known for the annual Puri Beach Festival, the authorities also host sand art displays, including works by award-winning sand artiste Sudarshan Pattnaik. The beach was awarded the Blue Flag tag last year. It’s called Golden Beach because of a stretch of fine golden sand, dotted with stalls selling seafood and snacks. “I visited the Puri beach with family when we travelled for darshan at the Jagannath Temple, which is close by. The clean, choppy waters and cleanliness at the beach are impressive. We saw so many people enjoying surfing there,” says Beena Kumar, who travelled to the Golden Beach a few years ago.

Shivrajpur Beach (Gujarat)

Located almost 12kms from Dwarka, the Shivrajpur Beach is ideal for a long walk. This Blue Flag certified beach is the best location to spend a weekend with family and kids. You can spot a dolphin or some beautiful birds, too. Other must-visit coastal sites near Dwarka are Okha Madhi for its fine sands and Poshitara for its coral reefs and marine life.

Kappad Beach (Kerala)

If you visit Kozhikode, it’s unlikely for you to return without a visit to the Kappad Beach, which is almost 16kms away from the city. It’s believed that over 500 years ago, in 1498, 170 men led by Vasco- da-Gama first stepped on to Kerala on this shore. A walk around the place gives you an idea of its historical relevance. The shacks here are always stocked with local delicacies and tea. You can take a boat ride, swim in the backwaters or play beach games with friends or family. Taking a houseboat cruise down the river to Kappad add charm to your beach tour. “Kappad was our go-to destination to escape the hustle-and-bustle of our demanding college life. Since the beach is still quite undiscovered, its long and sandy stretches are quiet and peaceful. I loved watching the western coast turn from blue to pink to deep orange early in the morning, followed by tea and toast at the nearby shacks,” says Tulika Lall, a former student of IIM Kozhikode.

Ghoghla Beach (Diu)

The Ghoghla Beach is 15kms from Diu, and is the largest beach of the UT. It has golden sands and clear water throughout the year. Ghoghla offers ergonomically designed bio-toilet blocks, changing rooms and recreational amenities such as an open gymnasium, and parks for children. Parasailing, surfing, banana boat rides and water scooters are the most popular adventure activities at the beach.

Kasarkod Beach (Karnataka)

The Kasarkod Beach was developed by Karnataka’s forest and tourism departments to encourage eco-tourism in the state. The beach stretches up to a distance of five kilometers and it’s covered in white sand. It’s the least crowded beach, as compared to the other popular beaches in Karnataka. While public transport is not available to this beach, taxi service is.

Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

The Radhanagar Beach is one of the most famous attractions in Havelock Island in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In 2004, the Time Magazine named it the best beach in Asia and the seventh best in the world. “It’s laden with coconut trees and covered with tropical jungle from both the sides. The Radhanagar Beach is a great place to relax and enjoy the sunset. I went there during our honeymoon and it was perfect! The emerald blue waters invite you to take a dip almost immediately,” says Rahul Tiwari, a Mumbai resident. There are huts, benches, and chairs scattered around the beach that help you relax. A USP of this beach is that you are allowed to take food and water inside.

A view of Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam. (Hindustan Times)

Rushikonda Beach (Andhra Pradesh)

Situated at around 8kms from Visakhapatnam, the Rushikonda Beach is known for its golden sands and tidy waves of the Bay of Bengal. Surrounded by green plants, the beach also attracts nature lovers. You can enjoy water sports like swimming, water skiing and surfing there. The cottages and restaurants around the beach built by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department also attract tourists.

Padubidri Beach (Karnataka)

The Padubidri beach is located in the Udupi district of Karnataka. It’s the perfect destination for someone looking for fun and adventure at a quiet seaside. Besides taking a stroll in the evening or watching the sunset, you can also indulge in water sports and adventure rides at this not-so-crowded beach.