Top winter getaways for Christmas 2024: What you can do in Rann Of Kutch, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha

Yearender 2024: As the temperature drops and summer becomes a distant memory, our minds begin to wander to beach getaways. But if you're planning a quick escape from your city this Christmas, be sure to consider these destinations in north, east, south and west India that will satisfy your travel lust.

Four hidden gems from across India that will give you a sense of being calm, peaceful and untroubled this Christmas:

West: Make most of Rann Of Kutch's white desert

Celebrate Christmas with a touch of magic at a tent in Rann Of Kutch, a massive salt marsh in the Thar Desert in western Gujarat, where all you can see is white sand. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and serene beauty of the white desert for a truly unforgettable Christmas experience. Don't be surprised if you find yourself getting pleasantly lost in the mesmerising landscape. This is the best to visit, which means you can enjoy the white desert in all its glory while driving through in broad daylight and also feel the pleasant chill in the air at night as you watch the stars slowly come out.

South: Slow things down on backwaters of Kerala

This Christmas, if you are planning a trip to Kerala, stay in a houseboat for an unforgettable experience in God's Own Country. What could be better than cruising along Kerala's chain of interconnected lagoons and lakes linked by canals and fed by dozens of rivers on a houseboat? These boats serve as a luxe stay option for couples looking for a romantic escape this Christmas. If you are on a family holiday or want to see a side of Kerala that you've never seen before with your friends, don't miss the chance to witness dreamy sunsets from the deck and starry skies at night.

North: Stay in Himachal's igloo camps

An igloo stay in Himachal Pradesh's Manali is all about soaking in the Eskimo way of life. These campsites have igloos with about zero degrees, all equipped with warm mattresses, sleeping bags, and winter essentials. When not out exploring local activities, you can sit around a bonfire if you please. These freezing igloos, nestled in quaint little villages in Himachal Pradesh, are only open for the season once snowfall hits the valley, mostly around mid-December.

East: Take a road trip through Odisha

Want to explore both the touristy and non-touristy parts of Odisha by road? You could plan day trips and explore the beaches of Puri and Gopalpur, temples of Bhubaneswar and Konark, Chilka Lake and other places in the eastern state if you want to stick to the tourist map. But apart from Chilka Lake, Cuttack, Puri, and Kheonjar, some popular destinations for road trips in Odisha could be ecological campsites to spend time away from the crowds.