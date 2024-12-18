Menu Explore
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
30 Christmas songs, both classic and modern to bring holiday cheer this season

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 18, 2024 04:01 AM IST

From 1944 hit Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland to Taylor Swift's 2019 Christmas Tree Farm, here's a list of 30 songs for holiday season

Jingle all the way! With Christmas right around the corner, it is the perfect time to revamp your music playlist. While timeless classics like Baby It's Cold Outside and Holly Jolly Christmas are everyone's go-to for the festive season, there's a host of modern songs, like Taylor Swift's Christmas Tree Farm and Sia's Snowman, that will make it easy for you to bring on the holiday cheer this year. So, here's a list of 30 songs, both classic and modern, to turn up the volume to on 25th December:

Christmas-inspired songs for this holiday season
Classic Christmas songs

  1. Do They Know It’s Christmas? — Band Aid (1984)
  2. Last Christmas — Wham! (1984)
  3. Jingle Bell Rock — Bobby Helms (1957)
  4. O Holy Night — Adolphe Adam, Rolando Villazón and Xavier de Maistre (1847)
  5. Blue Christmas — Elvis Presley (1957)
  6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Judy Garland (1944)
  7. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Vince Vance & The Valiants (1989)
  8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry (1949)
  9. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! — Vaughn Monroe (1945)
  10. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree — Brenda Lee (1958)
  11. Baby It’s Cold Outside — Dean Martin (1949)
  12. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer — Elmo & Patsy (1979)
  13. Wonderful Christmastime — Paul McCartney
  14. Feliz Navidad — José Feliciano (1970)
  15. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) — Darlene Love (1963)

Modern Christmas songs

  1. Santa Tell Me — Ariana Grande (2014)
  2. 8 Days of Christmas — Destiny's Child (2001)
  3. Christmas Tree Farm — Taylor Swift (2019)
  4. A Nonsense Christmas — Sabrina Carpenter (2024)
  5. This Christmas — Chris Brown (2007)
  6. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas — Michael Bublé’ (2011)
  7. DJ Play a Christmas Song — Cher (2023)
  8. All I Want For Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey (1994)
  9. Merry Christmas — Ed Sheeran and Elton John (2021)
  10. Cozy Little Christmas — Katy Perry (2020)
  11. Bring Me Love — John Legend (2018)
  12. I'll Be Home For Christmas — Camila Cabello (2021)
  13. Hallelujah — Pentatonix (2016)
  14. You Make It Feel Like Christmas — Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton (2017)
  15. Snowman - Sia (2017)

