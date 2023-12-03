The hotel industry in Kullu and Manali region of Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for year-end tourism and hoping for a "fantastic" season as tourist arrival has started picking up after restoration of roads and snowfall.

Tourist arrival picks up in Kullu-Manali region, hotel industry hopes for 'fantastic' season

The industry suffered huge losses due to natural disaster during monsoon.

The occupancy at present is between 40-50 per cent, which is likely to increase due to snowfall and the hotel industry is expecting 100 per cent occupancy during Christmas-New year week,| president of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) Gajender Thakur told PTI on Saturday.

Hoteliers, especially in Manali, have planned several events in the last week of the year to welcome tourists, he said.

Following moderate snowfall in Lahaul valley and the adjoining high altitude areas, roads to Keylong and Sissu have been blocked and the police have urged people to exercise caution before visiting these areas.

Snowfall in higher areas of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti during the ensuing winter would be a boon for the hotel and allied industry in Manali and Kullu.

Meanwhile, weather remained cloudy and icy winds swept the region, in spite of dry weather prediction till December 8 and higher hills and tribal areas reeled under severe cold wave conditions.

The North Portal and South Portal of Atal Rohtang tunnel received 23 cm, and 10 cm of snow while Sissu and Koksar recorded 20 cm and 17 cm snow followed by Keylong 5 cm and Gondla 4 cm, while Kothi received 7 mm of rainfall followed by Shimla 6 mm and Manali 3 mm.

The minimum temperatures dropped further and Keylong was the coldest with a low of minus 4.1 degree, followed by Sumdo minus 2.6 degree, Kalpa minis 0.8 degree, Reckongpeo 2.2 degree, Narkanda 2.5 degree and Manali 2.9 degree.

The local meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the state for next eight days and a further drop in temperature.