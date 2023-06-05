Tourists rush to Himachal hill stations to escape from heat in the plains: Watch

As the mercury soars in the plains, tourists are visiting hill stations in Himachal Pradesh where the weather is pleasant. Dharmshala recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius in the state. Quite a few people also come to Dharamshala to learn about Buddhism. This city is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Tourists from the plains are visiting Himachal hill stations to escape from heat. (Pexels)

Raghav, a visitor from Delhi said, "The weather was quite high recently. We have come here from plains where it is hot. So we planned to come to the hills in Himachal Pradesh. We are enjoying here as the temperature is around 18 degrees in day time whereas it is above 40 degrees in Rajasthan or some other areas."

Raghav said he is keen to visit Buddhist monasteries to learn about Buddhism. "We are enjoying our trip here".

Suraj, another tourist said, "We have come here to enjoy the weather. More and more people are coming here."

A foreign tourist said that he has come to India to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Daniel Berger from the USA said, "I came here to meet the Dalai Lama and know about Tibetan Buddhism. Lots of people are here just for climate reasons. They have a good time. But some came here to know about Tibetan Buddhism."

According to Meteorological Centre Shimla, Shimla and Bhuntar recorded the highest rainfall this year in the past 30 years.

"For the month of May, Solan and Kangra have recorded the highest monthly rainfall 157.3mm and 189.8mm respectively, and Dharmshala recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.4 C. Further Shimla and Bhuntar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 30 years," tweeted Meteorological Centre Shimla on June 2.

