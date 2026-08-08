Travel vlogger takes ‘world’s most expensive first-class flight’ from Dubai to London: ‘It’s literally an apartment’

Flying first class is already a dream for many travellers, but some flights take luxury to a completely different level. From private spaces to fine dining, these experiences can feel more like flying in a private jet.

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Travel vlogger Simon Wilson experienced one of the most luxurious commercial flight experiences in the world, flying in Etihad Airways’ exclusive The Residence from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow. In his January 28 YouTube video, Wilson gave viewers a detailed look at the ultra-luxurious service, from a private airport lounge and complimentary spa treatment to a double bed and private bathroom onboard. (Also read: Step inside Jaipur City Palace’s hidden world of art, architecture and heritage with Prince Padmanabh Singh )

Vlogger explores Etihad's exclusive first-class suite

Wilson revealed that he paid around $10,000 for the one-way ticket, although he believed he had managed to get a bargain by booking at the last minute. According to him, the fare can go as high as $20,000 to $30,000 depending on the route and availability.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am extremely grateful that I can experience this tonight and my main question is: is this worth it? Because tonight we’re going to find out,” Wilson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am extremely grateful that I can experience this tonight and my main question is: is this worth it? Because tonight we’re going to find out,” Wilson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Wilson’s luxury experience began before he even reached the airport. Staying at Atlantis on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, he was picked up by an Etihad chauffeur and driven to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, where his flight to London was scheduled to depart.

At the airport, Wilson was escorted through the first-class check-in area before being taken to Etihad’s first-class lounge. He was given a private room and access to a complimentary 30-minute spa treatment. “I’m not used to this service in a private room in a lounge. Wow,” Wilson said while being shown his private space.

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He later opted for a back and shoulder massage before boarding the flight. The lounge experience also included an elaborate meal, with Wilson ordering Wagyu steak and a triple chocolate dessert. “I’ve got to say that was the best meal I have ever had in an airport lounge,” he said after finishing his meal.

Wilson was particularly surprised by how much he could experience before even stepping onto the aircraft. “I don’t feel like I’m getting on a flight. It feels like I’ve just been to a restaurant and now I’m going for a massage,” he said.

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Inside Etihad’s The Residence

After spending time in the lounge, Wilson was finally escorted to the aircraft. He explained that he had initially assumed there would be several Residence suites onboard, only to discover that there was just one. “So, there’s only one Residence on this flight? I thought there was like multiple Residence on the plane. I didn’t realise it was one,” he said.

The Residence is positioned at the front of the aircraft and includes a separate living area, bedroom and private bathroom. Wilson was stunned when he first entered. “I’ve literally got like a living room on a plane,” he said.

The living area featured a large sofa, dining table, television, storage space, drinks and other amenities. Wilson was then able to explore the private bedroom, which included a full double bed, pillows and a duvet. “How amazing is that? We’ve even got Etihad Giorgio Armani pajamas,” he said.

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The suite also came with Giorgio Armani slippers, a television in the bedroom and a private door, giving Wilson an experience that he compared more closely to a private jet than a conventional airline seat.

“I have never been in bed on a plane. Obviously, you sit in a business class seat or a first class seat and they go flat, but I’ve never been in a proper bed on a plane before,” Wilson said.

The Residence also comes with a private bathroom exclusively for the guest, complete with a shower, toilet, sink, towels and toiletries. Wilson was particularly impressed by the amount of space available. “I’ve even got a robe. I have never had a robe on a plane before,” he said while exploring the bathroom.

Wagyu steak, omelette and breakfast at 40,000 feet

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The luxury dining experience continued after takeoff. Wilson had already enjoyed Wagyu steak in the airport lounge, but later ordered a substantial breakfast onboard, including steak, omelette, fries, tomatoes and other accompaniments. “Who do I think I am? 40,000 ft in the sky eating croissants, steak and chips in a dressing gown,” he joked.

He was also impressed by the service provided by the cabin crew throughout the flight, repeatedly praising their attentiveness and hospitality. “Honestly, the Etihad staff, 10 out of 10,” Wilson said.

As the aircraft approached London, Wilson reflected on the experience and admitted that he had never experienced anything quite like it. “To have your own little section on a plane is just amazing. Robes, pajamas, showers, the food, the experience at the airport, massage, it just doesn’t get any better than that, does it?” he said.

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Wilson compared the experience with the progression from economy to business class and then first class, suggesting that The Residence represents another level altogether. “You go in economy and then you experience business and you think business is so much better than economy. Then there’s first class and then you come to this and it’s like, other than flying a private jet, I don’t think it gets better than this,” he said.

However, the travel vlogger acknowledged that the biggest drawback is the price. “The only problem there is, and it’s a pretty big problem, is the price tag. Like obviously it is so expensive,” Wilson said.

Despite the hefty cost, Wilson said he was grateful to have experienced the flight and praised Etihad’s staff for their service from the moment he was picked up in Dubai until he arrived in London.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.