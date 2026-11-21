What if your next Mumbai outing involved walking down the grand staircase of the Raichand House, exploring Poo's iconic wardrobe and reliving some of Bollywood's most memorable moments? Twenty-five years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) introduced audiences to the Raichand family, Airbnb is bringing its fictional home to life with an exclusive experience in Mumbai.

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Titled At Home with the Raichands, the experience marks the film's 25th anniversary and brings together Airbnb and filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the much-loved family drama. With only 180 invitations available, this is an interesting proposition for Bollywood fans, particularly those who have grown up quoting Poo's dialogues and recreating her iconic looks.

What can you expect inside the recreated Raichand House?

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Scheduled from December 1 to 6, 2026, the two-hour experience will give selected guests an opportunity to explore a recreation of the Raichand family home.

The visit begins with an entry challenge inspired by Rohan, followed by a traditional Raichand-style welcome. Guests can then explore familiar spaces, including the grand staircase, living room and family study, through an immersive audio tour featuring memorable moments from the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Naturally, Poo's world gets its own special attention. Her recreated wardrobe will give visitors a closer look at the fashion and attitude associated with Kareena Kapoor's much-loved character. Expect outfit moments, mirror opportunities and plenty of inspiration for anyone who has ever wanted to channel their inner Poo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naturally, Poo's world gets its own special attention. Her recreated wardrobe will give visitors a closer look at the fashion and attitude associated with Kareena Kapoor's much-loved character. Expect outfit moments, mirror opportunities and plenty of inspiration for anyone who has ever wanted to channel their inner Poo. {{/usCountry}}

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There is also a more sentimental element to the experience. Guests can write a personal note inspired by the film's message of family and relationships, along with receiving a special keepsake to remember their visit.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who played Rohan, have shared their excitement about the recreation. However, fans should note that the experience does not include personal appearances by the filmmaker or actors.

How to book the Airbnb K3G experience in Mumbai

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Booking requests for At Home with the Raichands open on November 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST through Airbnb's dedicated page.

Here are the important details:

Booking detail Information Experience dates December 1 to 6, 2026 Location Mumbai, India Duration Two hours Price Free Available invitations 180 Companion allowance One companion per guest Booking opens November 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST Booking website airbnb.com/k3g View All

There are a few conditions to keep in mind. Applicants need an active Airbnb profile with a history of positive reviews and must be able to provide government-issued identification. The experience is not a competition, and guests will have to arrange and pay for their own travel to Mumbai.

Could Bollywood tourism become India's next big travel opportunity?

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What makes this announcement particularly interesting from a travel perspective is the larger opportunity it presents. Airbnb-led experiences are something travellers often look forward to when visiting international destinations, and Indian audiences have shown an appetite for unusual, entertainment-led activities too. The Raichand House recreation could be one of the most interesting offerings yet for Bollywood fans, not just in India but across the world.

At HT Travel, this is precisely what makes the announcement worth watching. The collaboration between Airbnb and Karan Johar raises an interesting question. Can Bollywood's cinematic legacy translate into a more organised tourism offering in India?

We have already seen how a film can influence destination appeal. Switzerland's association with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, another iconic film from the world of Bollywood, is a familiar example. Its filming locations have become attractions for Indian visitors, and the country's tourism industry has actively used this cinematic association in its promotions.

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Could the Raichand House be a similar starting point for India? It is certainly an interesting possibility. K3G has an enduring place in popular culture, and Kareena Kapoor's Poo remains one of its most recognisable characters even after 25 years.

Another aspect I am particularly curious about is the selection process. With just 180 invitations available, how will Airbnb decide who gets to experience the recreated house? The requirement for an active profile and positive reviews offers some indication of eligibility, but the final selection process is something fans will be watching closely.

For me, this is bigger than a film anniversary celebration. It could be a pilot for a new category of experiential travel in India, one that brings together cinema, popular culture and tourism. If the response is encouraging, could we see more iconic Bollywood settings being recreated for fans?

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Airbnb may just be opening the door to an interesting new opportunity for Bollywood tourism in India. And frankly, we would love to see more of it.

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