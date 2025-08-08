Travelling with kids? 6 essentials every parent needs to know for smooth, stress-free trip

Many parents postpone travelling with their young kids and toddlers, caught in hesitation over how to manage. It may feel overwhelming, with the multiple potential ‘what-if’ scenarios that can show up and derail plans. And rightly so, the anxiety may not be invalid, as children are often unpredictable little bubbling bundles of energy and curiosity, so much so that the trip sometimes feels like a high-stakes mission, any time, any requirement may pop up. Travelling with kids can be fun, but you will require preparation. (Shutterstock)

Travelling with kids can be less stressful and more fun when you prepare beforehand. A little bit of planning can go a long way, making sure your trip is less chaotic and more full of memories.

The first step is to make a list of items you may require on the trip.

Akriti Gupta, Founder & CEO, Loopie, told HT Lifestyle the important essentials every parent should carry with them on the trip to keep the journey stress-free.

Moreover, a trip with kids doesn’t need to be relegated to a high-panic experience. Akriti reminded that kids are curious, and this innocent curiosity turns even the simplest moments into adventures.

“Traveling with kids isn’t just about the destination; it’s about rediscovering the magic of the journey through their eyes. It’s about slowing down, tuning in, and seeing the world with a fresh sense of wonder," She explained. “Every airport becomes a playground, every new city a treasure map, and even the smallest detour can turn into an unforgettable story. Children are endlessly curious.”

Most importantly, a trip is also a growing opportunity for children and a chance for parents to nurture them. “For parents, this is one of the most rewarding parts of travel: watching their kids light up at new discoveries, engage with unfamiliar cultures, and find joy in the little things,” Akriti emphasised the rewarding value of travelling with kids.

So instead of only focusing on the anticipation of tantrums, cranky fits, or clingy spells, parents need to narrow down the essentials that will truly make the journey smoother.

Akriti shared a guide, listing out the essentials that help make the journey better:

1. Feel good kit

Carrying soft blanket on the trip, from car to train rides, help children stay comfortable.(Shutterstock)

New environments, unfamiliar smells, noisy crowds, and disrupted routines can easily overwhelm babies and toddlers.

Packing a small kit which includes a soft blanket, a gentle balm, or their favourite toy can provide just the grounding they need.

Lightweight and easy to carry, these little comforts create a sense of security, helping prevent overstimulation, especially during takeoffs, long drives, or late-night hotel check-ins.

2. All-in-one diaper bag

Think of the diaper bag as your travel HQ.

The right one doesn’t just hold diapers, it organises everything from wipes and extra clothes to pacifiers, sunscreen, and emergency toys.

3. Snack-Smart: Leak-Proof, Kid-Friendly Containers

Bento box is one of the containers to carry your kids' snacks in.(Shutterstock)

Reusable silicone pouches or sectioned bento boxes let parents pack a variety of options without the mess.

They're easy for tiny hands to open and close, and tough enough to handle bumps, drops, and spills.

Designed to be gentle yet durable, these containers make snack time smoother, cleaner, and a lot more fun for everyone.

4. In Transit

Car trip: For car journeys, a reliable and secure car seat offers the protection your child needs while keeping them comfortable, even during naps on the go. It’s essential for longer drives or everyday commutes where proper in-car safety is a must.

When it comes to air travel and navigating airports, a travel-friendly stroller is every parent's best friend, easy to manoeuvre, compact, and perfect for keeping your child settled through check-ins, terminals, and layovers.

5. Medicine essentials for babies and toddlers

Essentials include mosquito repellent patches, a baby-safe balm or colic relief roll-on for younger babies, fever-reducing strips, and kids' Crocin for cold or flu symptoms.

Carry band-aids for those surprise scrapes and bumps.

6. No-screen boredom busters

Pack sketch books to keep children engaged. (Shutterstock)