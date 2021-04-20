Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Trump urges Biden to reinstate USA travel ban on certain Muslim countries
travel

Trump urges Biden to reinstate USA travel ban on certain Muslim countries

Donald Trump urges US President 'to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism' and 'reinstitute the foreign country travel ban' and refugee restrictions that he had previously put in place but were removed as soon as he lost to Joe Biden
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 09:34 AM IST
These are among the dozen states that will decide the fate of Trump and Biden on November 3(AP)

Former US President Donald Trump has urged his successor Joe Biden to reinstate the travel ban on certain Muslim countries in order to keep the country safe from radical Islamic terrorism.

“If Joe Biden wants to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism, he should reinstitute the foreign country travel ban and all of the vetting requirements on those seeking admission that go with it, along with the refugee restrictions I successfully put in place,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“Terrorists operate all over the world and recruit online. To keep terrorism and extremism out of our country, we need to have smart, commonsense rules in place so we don’t repeat the many immigration mistakes made by Europe—and the USA prior to ‘Trump’,” said the former US president.

Trump had imposed a ban on travel from several Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. However, Biden lifted the ban after assuming office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Entry gates of 5 metro stations in Delhi closed to avoid crowding amid Covid-19

United Air to begin flights to European summer spots - Greece, Iceland, Croatia

Greece lifts 7 days Covid-19 quarantine for US, EU, Israel to reopen tourism

Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens after landslide debris cleared

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden usa travel us travel ban travel ban muslims muslim us president terrorism
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP