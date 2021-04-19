Home / Lifestyle / Travel / United Air to begin flights to European summer spots - Greece, Iceland, Croatia
United Air to begin flights to European summer spots - Greece, Iceland, Croatia

United Airlines Holdings Inc selected three European summer destinations - Greece, Iceland and Croatia because they allow US travellers who comply with local Covid-19 pandemic restrictions to enter. The carrier has never flown those routes before.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
United Air to begin flights to European summer spots - Greece, Iceland, Croatia(Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will fly three new seasonal routes to Europe as the carrier tries to capitalise on business in destinations now open to Americans ready to fly internationally.

The carrier said Monday it would begin flights in July from Newark, New Jersey, to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Washington to Athens; and Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland. The flights to Greece and Iceland will be daily while the Croatia flight will operate three times weekly. All three will end on Oct. 3.

United selected the three destinations because they allow US travellers who comply with local pandemic restrictions to enter, a spokeswoman said. The carrier has never flown those routes before.

Last month Delta Air Lines Inc. announced new flights to Reykjavik starting in May after the island nation said it would allow visitors who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The European Union continues to have broad border restrictions to help control spread of the Covid-19 virus and several variants.

The network additions also show how U.S. airlines are eager to spur overseas trips. In March, international travel volumes remained 76% below 2019 levels, according to Airlines for America, the industry’s lobbying group. The new United routes reflect a 61% increase for searches for Croatia, Greece and Iceland flights at its web site over the past month, the carrier said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
