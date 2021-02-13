Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Valentine's Day: Mealworm Valentine treats charm London Zoo's squirrel monkeys
travel

Valentine's Day: Mealworm Valentine treats charm London Zoo's squirrel monkeys

The international conservation charity, which also runs Whipsnade Zoo in southern England, has called on the public to donate however much they can to keep the zoos functioning during the coronavirus lockdown.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Staff at London Zoo have helped the leader of a squirrel monkey family keep his seven partners happy ahead of Valentine’s Day with some special treats: heart-themed hessian bags filled with mealworms.(REUTERS)

Staff at London Zoo have helped the leader of a squirrel monkey family keep his seven partners happy ahead of Valentine's Day with some special treats: heart-themed hessian bags filled with mealworms.

Nine-year-old Nuka and his fellow Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys adore the treats. While the keepers ensured there was a bag for each monkey, they wrestled over the mealworms.

ZSL London Zoo's gates remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the absence of paying visitors has caused significant financial pressure on ZSL's charity zoos.

The international conservation charity, which also runs Whipsnade Zoo in southern England, has called on the public to donate however much they can to keep the zoos functioning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Black-capped squirrel monkeys are polygynandrous, meaning females and males have multiple partners, according to the New England Primate Conservancy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP