What to pack for Japan: Lifestyle influencer shares her tried and tested travel must-haves
Lifestyle and travel influencer Rida Tharana shares her Japan travel essentials, favourite cafés, solo dining spots, and simple tips for a smooth, memorable trip.
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There is a certain charm to Japan that pulls you in slowly. For influencer Rida Tharana, her recent trip to Japan was not about rushing through a checklist, but about soaking in moments. Think quiet temple walks, solo meals that feel comforting, and café stops that turn into your favourite memory of the day.
Her travel style is simple. Plan the basics, keep things easy, and leave room for spontaneity. And if you are heading to Japan anytime soon, her packing list is a good place to begin.
5 things Rida swears by packing for Japan
1. A solid pair of walking shoes
“Be ready to walk. A lot,” Rida says. Japan is best experienced on foot, from narrow lanes in Kyoto to wide crossings in Tokyo. Comfortable shoes are not optional. You will thank yourself by day two.
1. adidas Women Sheenwalk W Walking Shoe
2. A compact umbrella
The weather can change quickly. A bright morning can turn into a rainy afternoon without much warning. Carrying a foldable umbrella saves you from last-minute buys and keeps your plans on track.
2. Mini Pocket Umbrella
3. Cash in hand
Even though Japan is known for its efficiency, cash still plays an important role. Smaller restaurants, local shops, and even some transport spots prefer it. Keeping yen handy avoids awkward moments at checkout.
3. ZOUK Women's Handcrafted Vegan Classic Zipper Wallet
4. A portable charger{{/usCountry}}
4. A portable charger{{/usCountry}}
Maps, translations, photos, train schedules, your phone does it all here. A portable charger becomes your backup through long days out, especially when you are hopping between locations.{{/usCountry}}
Maps, translations, photos, train schedules, your phone does it all here. A portable charger becomes your backup through long days out, especially when you are hopping between locations.{{/usCountry}}
4. DailyObjects Loop Universal Aluminium Power Bank
5. A medium-sized bag for everything you pick up{{/usCountry}}
5. A medium-sized bag for everything you pick up{{/usCountry}}
“You will end up shopping,” she admits. From skincare to souvenirs and little finds you did not plan for, a practical bag helps you carry it all without feeling overloaded.
5. HIE Lepayt Foldable Tote Bag
Where she stopped for the perfect matcha
Rida’s café pick in Tokyo was The Matcha Tokyo. Clean interiors, a calm vibe, and matcha that feels just right. “It was one of those places where you just want to sit for a bit longer,” she says. The kind of spot that fits right into a slow travel day.
Solo meals that she keeps going back to
Japan makes solo dining feel natural, and Rida leaned into it fully. Her comfort meal was ramen, especially at Ramen Nishiki. A warm bowl after a long day of walking hits differently here.
For sushi, she explored Kyoto favourites like Wagamamaya Gojo Muromachi and Sumiyaki Nagi. Each meal felt quiet, personal, and unrushed. “You do not feel out of place eating alone. It actually feels comforting,” she adds.
Her favourite spot to slow down
Away from the city’s fast pace, Meiji Shrine became her go-to escape. Surrounded by tall trees and soft pathways, it offered a pause that felt grounding.
“It is peaceful in a way that is hard to explain. You walk in, and everything just feels calmer,” she shares. A place to reset before stepping back into the city.
Rida’s Japan trip is proof that a little preparation goes a long way. Pack smart, keep things simple, and allow space for unplanned moments. Between long walks, comforting meals, and quiet corners, Japan has a way of making even the smallest experiences feel special.
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