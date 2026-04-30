What to pack for Japan: Lifestyle influencer shares her tried and tested travel must-haves

There is a certain charm to Japan that pulls you in slowly. For influencer Rida Tharana, her recent trip to Japan was not about rushing through a checklist, but about soaking in moments. Think quiet temple walks, solo meals that feel comforting, and café stops that turn into your favourite memory of the day.

Rida Tharana explores Japan with effortless style, from serene shrines to cosy cafés, capturing moments that define thoughtful solo travel. (Rida Tharana)

Her travel style is simple. Plan the basics, keep things easy, and leave room for spontaneity. And if you are heading to Japan anytime soon, her packing list is a good place to begin.

5 things Rida swears by packing for Japan

1. A solid pair of walking shoes

“Be ready to walk. A lot,” Rida says. Japan is best experienced on foot, from narrow lanes in Kyoto to wide crossings in Tokyo. Comfortable shoes are not optional. You will thank yourself by day two.

1. adidas Women Sheenwalk W Walking Shoe

2. A compact umbrella

The weather can change quickly. A bright morning can turn into a rainy afternoon without much warning. Carrying a foldable umbrella saves you from last-minute buys and keeps your plans on track.

2. Mini Pocket Umbrella

3. Cash in hand

Even though Japan is known for its efficiency, cash still plays an important role. Smaller restaurants, local shops, and even some transport spots prefer it. Keeping yen handy avoids awkward moments at checkout.

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3. ZOUK Women's Handcrafted Vegan Classic Zipper Wallet

{{^usCountry}} 4. A portable charger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. A portable charger {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maps, translations, photos, train schedules, your phone does it all here. A portable charger becomes your backup through long days out, especially when you are hopping between locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maps, translations, photos, train schedules, your phone does it all here. A portable charger becomes your backup through long days out, especially when you are hopping between locations. {{/usCountry}}

4. DailyObjects Loop Universal Aluminium Power Bank

{{^usCountry}} 5. A medium-sized bag for everything you pick up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. A medium-sized bag for everything you pick up {{/usCountry}}

“You will end up shopping,” she admits. From skincare to souvenirs and little finds you did not plan for, a practical bag helps you carry it all without feeling overloaded.

5. HIE Lepayt Foldable Tote Bag

Where she stopped for the perfect matcha

Rida’s café pick in Tokyo was The Matcha Tokyo. Clean interiors, a calm vibe, and matcha that feels just right. “It was one of those places where you just want to sit for a bit longer,” she says. The kind of spot that fits right into a slow travel day.

Solo meals that she keeps going back to

Japan makes solo dining feel natural, and Rida leaned into it fully. Her comfort meal was ramen, especially at Ramen Nishiki. A warm bowl after a long day of walking hits differently here.

For sushi, she explored Kyoto favourites like Wagamamaya Gojo Muromachi and Sumiyaki Nagi. Each meal felt quiet, personal, and unrushed. “You do not feel out of place eating alone. It actually feels comforting,” she adds.

Her favourite spot to slow down

Away from the city’s fast pace, Meiji Shrine became her go-to escape. Surrounded by tall trees and soft pathways, it offered a pause that felt grounding.

“It is peaceful in a way that is hard to explain. You walk in, and everything just feels calmer,” she shares. A place to reset before stepping back into the city.

Rida’s Japan trip is proof that a little preparation goes a long way. Pack smart, keep things simple, and allow space for unplanned moments. Between long walks, comforting meals, and quiet corners, Japan has a way of making even the smallest experiences feel special.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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