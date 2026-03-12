Cruising this summer from India? Here are 5 things I bet you did not know you will need to pack

Here is what I absolutely love about cruise vacations. They are a 1-stop destination surrounded by water. One of the best parts, for me, is the no-network-at-sea disconnect from the world! I talk like a seasoned cruiser because I have been on a few, both in India and abroad, and I can happily report that the Indian cruise options are stellar and probably can trump a lot of international cruise lines with ease. Not all of them, especially not the premium ones with the fancy slides and water parks, but if you are about to book yourself an affordable cruise abroad, skip it and pick Cordelia Cruise, or Costa Cruise in India instead. From portable bidets to the right charger plugs, everything you need in your bag for your next cruise-cation! (Pexels.com)

Benefits of cruising from India? 1. Food that works for your palette, especially Jain and pure vegetarian dining options; Cordelia even has a whole separate floor so you can dine without the non-vegetarian food on the buffet.

2. Staff who understand you and your Indian routines and needs. Meal times and other amenities are all around the Indian user.

3. No jet lag to deal with, which ruins your cruise vacation because with a limited number of days, this is prime real estate in terms of experience if you end up sleeping through day 1.

While all of this sounds lovely, a key factor to note is that these cruise ships are not Indian made and come with US or European fittings, which will make your overall experience not so Indian, even though the port and beach destination might be! So to simplify your packing hassle, here is everything you will need to pack, irrespective of where you are cruising from.

5 essentials you will need for your cruise vacation packing list 1. Universal Adapter plugs

These are the number 1 things you have to pack. The electric plugs in cruise ships are usually American or European, and some cruise lines now come with an 'Asian' configuration, but it is still very different from the ones we use in India, which means if you do not have an adapter plug that has universal plugs to match any kind of socket, you will not be able to charge your tech. And in today’s time, what are we without our phones, cameras, fitness bands and rings, smart watches and more?