Cruising this summer from India? Here are 5 things I bet you did not know you will need to pack

Here is what I absolutely love about cruise vacations. They are a 1-stop destination surrounded by water. One of the best parts, for me, is the no-network-at-sea disconnect from the world! I talk like a seasoned cruiser because I have been on a few, both in India and abroad, and I can happily report that the Indian cruise options are stellar and probably can trump a lot of international cruise lines with ease. Not all of them, especially not the premium ones with the fancy slides and water parks, but if you are about to book yourself an affordable cruise abroad, skip it and pick Cordelia Cruise, or Costa Cruise in India instead.
Benefits of cruising from India?
1. Food that works for your palette, especially Jain and pure vegetarian dining options; Cordelia even has a whole separate floor so you can dine without the non-vegetarian food on the buffet.
2. Staff who understand you and your Indian routines and needs. Meal times and other amenities are all around the Indian user.
3. No jet lag to deal with, which ruins your cruise vacation because with a limited number of days, this is prime real estate in terms of experience if you end up sleeping through day 1.
While all of this sounds lovely, a key factor to note is that these cruise ships are not Indian made and come with US or European fittings, which will make your overall experience not so Indian, even though the port and beach destination might be! So to simplify your packing hassle, here is everything you will need to pack, irrespective of where you are cruising from.
5 essentials you will need for your cruise vacation packing list
1. Universal Adapter plugs
These are the number 1 things you have to pack. The electric plugs in cruise ships are usually American or European, and some cruise lines now come with an 'Asian' configuration, but it is still very different from the ones we use in India, which means if you do not have an adapter plug that has universal plugs to match any kind of socket, you will not be able to charge your tech. And in today’s time, what are we without our phones, cameras, fitness bands and rings, smart watches and more?
2. Portable bidets/toilet sprays
I have never been on a cruise line with a health faucet next to the water closet(commode), and it is essential to realise that in cruise lines, because of the compact style of bathrooms, you might not have immediate access to the sink from the water closet. And if toilet paper is not your thing, then this genius invention is perfect. But why invest in it? These come in handy even on flights, especially long-haul ones. And if you are planning to be a global jetsetter, you will always need one in your bag for Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe, Australia and other destinations.
3. Water bottle carrier bag
I bet nobody told you about how useful these are! One thing to understand is that cruise lines have water filters at every restaurant and buffet line, and you can easily refill your bottles at these stations. But, they are usually on top decks away from the rooms and lounge areas, and you will need to refill your bottles while you eat to save you the time and hassle of walking all the way to the top deck from your room or the theatre, unless you are ready to pay for bottled water through room service or housekeeping. Carrying a bottle around in your hand can be a tedious task. Why do it when you can simply sling them and forget about them! These have come in handy for me even at Disneyland in Hong Kong and Universal Studios in Singapore, where I did not want to carry a bulky bag to avoid the hassle on the rides. They come with small compartments or pockets too for your knick-knacks, cards, money or even your phone!
4. Portable charger
This is the one universal travel must-have that we all love and need! I do not need to preach to the choir when I say that a portable charger when you travel domestic, international or even local is a life-saver. Sometimes your journey from the airport to the cruise terminal can be after a flight or a long layover at the airport. I once had to rely on my taxi driver to find the right terminal location in Chennai after my phone switched off with the location sent by the cruise line. At 6 am in the morning, that could have turned into a nightmare!
5. Caps
While we all want to wear fancy hats and match them to our sundresses, that is a cruise fashion faux pas if I have ever seen one! Cruise decks get very breezy, and the cruise is not slowing down to help you tame your hair. So tie those high ponies and pair your next caps and visors to keep the sun away from your face. Oceans are fun until you realise the sun in the middle of nowhere is relentless and will leave you sunburnt if you don't take all the precautions. Peak afternoon sun cannot be battled with sunscreen alone, and your eyes will feel the heat, so do not forget your sunglasses inside their cases in your rooms, either!
Start with the basics that make life easy on board. A universal adapter plug, portable charger, reusable water bottle with a carrier, compact bidet bottle, sunglasses and a cap are all useful. These small items solve common cruise inconveniences and keep you comfortable during long days on deck.
Yes, most cruise ships use American or European-style sockets. Indian plugs usually do not fit. Carrying a universal adapter ensures your phone, smartwatch, camera and other gadgets stay charged throughout the trip.
Yes, most ships offer filtered drinking water at buffet areas and restaurants. It is smart to carry your own reusable bottle. Refilling it during meals saves repeated walks across decks or extra spending on bottled water through room service.
Most cruise bathrooms do not include a health faucet or bidet spray. Travellers who prefer water cleaning often carry a portable bidet bottle. It is compact, easy to pack and useful during flights or international travel too.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
