Why Neil Island was my favourite pause between Port Blair and Havelock during my Andaman trip

On my second visit to Andaman, I decided to do things differently. Instead of spending time in Port Blair and Havelock again, we planned and added two days and two nights on Neil Island, now officially called Shaheed Dweep. It turned out to be one of the best decisions of that trip.

A slow sunset on Neil Island with tender coconut, quiet beaches and the kind of evening that needs absolutely no plans. (Hindustan Times)

Getting there was surprisingly simple. We asked our hotel in Port Blair to arrange the ferry to Neil Island and then asked our Neil Island resort to arrange the onward ferry to Havelock. We had booked the same resort group across all three islands, so everything was handled through one reservations desk. That made the island hopping part almost ridiculously easy.

And then came the good part.

Port Blair works brilliantly as the practical hub of an Andaman holiday, while Havelock has that remote island feel, gorgeous beaches and some of the best-known scuba diving experiences in the region. Neil Island sits somewhere completely different. It is slower, quieter and far less about filling every hour with activities.

The beaches were my favourite part. Some are great for getting into the water, and others are simply made for sitting around doing absolutely nothing. Do carry your own towel and mat if you want to spend a few hours on the sand. I would also strongly recommend carrying a small changing tent. It sounds like an unnecessary addition until you are standing on a beach with nowhere proper to change.

One evening, we simply sat on the beach watching the sunset with tender coconut water. There was just one vendor around, and those coconuts were enormous. I genuinely started wondering if I had been drinking the real tender coconut on the mainland all these years.

We rented a bike, which was easily the simplest way to get around. Neil Island is small enough to explore at your own pace, and that is exactly how I would recommend doing it.

Food options are more limited than Havelock, with plenty of simple, home-style kitchens rather than a long list of restaurants. If you want something different, try restaurants at nearby resorts. Our resort had two restaurants and a small bar by the beach, so we could change the setting without really leaving our little corner of the island.

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The beach in front of our cabin was more like a green backwater, with trees all around and swings where we could sit and look out at the sea. It was not really a swimming spot, but I did not care. We had good food, the sound of waves coming straight to our cabin and, after 6 pm, absolutely nothing demanding our attention.

We listened to music, played UNO, had a drink, talked and laughed. After a packed holiday, that felt like exactly what we needed.

For visitors, the main places to see are Bharatpur Beach, Laxmanpur Beach and Sitapur Beach. Laxmanpur is known for its sunset and the natural rock formation popularly called Howrah Bridge, while Sitapur is a popular sunrise spot. Bharatpur is known for water-based activities, including snorkelling and glass-bottom boat rides.

My advice is simple. Do not treat Neil Island as a quick stop between Port Blair and Havelock. Give it at least two nights. It is the kind of place that works best when you have nowhere urgent to be.

For us, it was the perfect pause before heading to Havelock for two days of scuba diving and café hopping. Sometimes, adding a quiet little island in the middle of a holiday is exactly what makes the rest of the trip feel better.

Neil Island at a glance

Need to know Details Official name Shaheed Dweep, formerly Neil Island Why visit Quieter beaches, sunsets, sunrise, snorkelling, cycling, local food and a slower pace Ideal stay I would give it 2 nights and 2 days Main beaches Bharatpur Beach, Laxmanpur Beach and Sitapur Beach Best for sunset Laxmanpur Beach Best for sunrise Sitapur Beach Water activities Bharatpur is known for snorkelling and other water activities. The official tourism site also highlights coral reefs around the island. Natural attraction Howrah Bridge, the popular name for a natural rock formation at Laxmanpur Beach. Getting around A rented scooter or bike is the easiest option for exploring at your own pace Food Expect simple local eateries, home-style cooking and resort restaurants rather than a huge restaurant scene My food tip If you want a change from your own resort, check restaurants at nearby resorts Beach essentials Carry your own towel, beach mat, sunscreen, water and a small changing tent Ferry tip Arrange inter-island ferry tickets in advance, particularly if your itinerary has fixed hotel and flight timings Airport Veer Savarkar International Airport at Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair.

* Current tourism information lists Shaheed Dweep as roughly 37 kilometres south of the main Andaman island and identifies Bharatpur, Laxmanpur and Sitapur as its key beaches. Ferry schedules and operators can change, so check the current service before fixing your hotel and ferry timings.

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