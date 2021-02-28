Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days

After clearing the snow along the Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway has been declared open from February 28
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days(Twitter/fc_kangana)

The Srinagar-Leh highway which was closed for 58 days has been reopened on Sunday for vehicular traffic after the snow has been cleared along the Zojila pass, informed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Vehicles carrying essential commodities were initially allowed to move towards Leh-Laddakh from the Zojila pass.

According to BRO, snow clearance of Zojila Pass is a big challenge owing to snow accumulation of 30-40 feet, threats of avalanches and inclement weather conditions.

"Due to the ongoing border dispute in Eastern Ladakh, keeping Zojila pass open for an extended period was a strategic requirement. BRO with grit dedication to serve the nation, kept Z-axis trafficable till December 31 last year," read a statement issued by the organization.

"Snow clearance was resumed again on February 7 and link up with Drass was made on February 15. The pass has been declared opened February 28," it said.

"In recorded history, this has been the earliest opening of Zojila and also a minimum period of closure of this axis," the statement further said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
