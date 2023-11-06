When is Black Friday? Here are some early deals to snag ahead of holiday sales

Black Friday, the major sale event celebrated a day after Thanksgiving annually is on November 24 this year. We are merely weeks away before prices get slashed at almost every retail store, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Though the actual Black Friday sale goes live in late November, major outlets, especially online platforms begin the holiday sales a couple of weeks earlier. Amazon, which is among such sellers will launch its Black Friday sale a little early this year- November 17. Before the crowd gets bigger and items start getting “out-of-stock,” we have compiled a list of early deals that you can snag on Amazon.

Paperback books and Kindle editions

Black Friday early deals on Amazon(Pixabay)

Huge discounts on books and calendars (Amazon)

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is giving huge discounts on books, both paperback and Kindle editions. On Calendars and books, discounts up to 57 per cent are available. Kindle monthly deals are available for up to 80 per cent discounts. The deals can be availed in a multitude of genres including cookbooks.

Espresso machine and drip coffee maker

Automatic espresso maker (Amazon)

This deal is a must for coffee lovers. Head over to Amazon to grab Café Affetto automatic espresso machine with milk frother priced at $262 after a discount of 58 per cent. If you are looking for something under 200 bucks, then this deal on Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker is one you shouldn't miss.

Smart LED wall lights

Smart LED wall lights (Amazon)

If you are a gamer, then this is these smart LED wall lights are the perfect find for you. You can up your gaming set-up with these bright neon lights, which are priced at $99 after a 23 per cent discount.

Dyson purifier

Dyson purifier (Amazon)

Black Friday isn't even here yet and the price of the famous Dyson purifier is already slashed on Amazon. It is currently priced at a discounted tag of $549.99.

Kitchen and dining furniture

Dining and kitchen furniture (Amazon)

It's raining deals on kitchen and dining furniture on Amazon. Sleek wooden dining tables, bar stools, fancy chairs, and more are available at huge discounts. If you are looking to revamp your house this holiday season, make sure to check these out.

