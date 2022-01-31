Winter lip care DIY tips: Experts share easy ways to exfoliate dry, cracked lips

One of the most neglected things during winters is your lip care because the moment the weather starts to change, our lips start to crack and dry up real quick because they have very thin and sensitive skin that is devoid of sweat glands. Since one of the most prevalent winter complaints is chapped and dry lips, lip exfoliation is necessary for their long-term nourishment and hydration.

To sort your lip care woes this winter, we got some experts on board to spill the beans on some easy DIY beauty hacks to exfoliate dry and cracked lips at home. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of INATUR along with Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks and Namrata Namrata Reddy, Co- Founder of Satliva listed:

1. Clean and pat dry lips: Before starting the process, you need to make sure that your lips are dry and clean. Clean your lips with a wet cotton pad.

2. Exfoliate: Choose your favourite exfoliator and use a circular motion to rub it on the lips. The gently you do it, the better! Exfoliating your lips is important as it will remove the dry skin and make it smoother and softer. However, it is very important to not over-exfoliate your lips.

Keep in mind to not scrub your lips harshly or use any harsh ingredients and to start with doing it only once a week then increasing it to twice a week only. Or else, you will end up with irritation and wounds over your lips.

You can choose whatever exfoliate ingredient you like to use and mix it up with an emollient and you will be ready to start. For example, you can use sugar with honey, a cotton swab with your favourite lip balm, coffee grounds with Shea butter, etc. to exfoliate your lips.

If you are too lazy to make your own exfoliator or it isn’t your thing then you can buy readymade products from the market as well to do the work for you.

3. Secure it: After exfoliating make sure to use a lip balm to form a protective layer to your lips and keep them hydrated all day.

4. Try To treat dry lips naturally: You can find some natural remedies for your dry lips in addition to conventional lip balms and chapsticks. Natural components are frequently found in our kitchens and can help to preserve and restore the lips from the inside out.

5. Coconut Oil: This is a multifunctional oil with several skin, hair, and overall health advantages. During the winter, you can apply coconut oil on your lips. It will keep them hydrated while also acting as a barrier to keep your lips from drying out.

6. Honey and Ghee: To make the greatest DIY lip moisturizer, use a little honey and ghee. Apply this before going to bed at night for smooth, soft lips the next morning.

7. Honey and Sugar: Lemon has a high acidic content, which aids in deep lip tissue cleansing. It hydrates beautifully and leaves a gentle gloss on the lips. In a bowl, squeeze a lemon and add sugar to the juice. To ensure that the exfoliation lasts as long as possible, use sugar with a fine granular texture. Scrub your lips with the mixture and then rinse with cold water.

8. Stay Hydrated: Although you may not feel as thirsty during the winter, it is critical to stay hydrated. In the winter, no amount of lip care will help unless your skin is properly hydrated. Dry lips can also occur in the winter owing to a lack of water or fluid consumption. Keep your lips supple and free of chapping by drinking plenty of water.

The experts concluded that one must use organic lip balms and exfoliators in order to avoid chemically treated products away from your delicates. They also stressed upon re-applying the lip balm every couple of hours for perfect lip care during winters.

