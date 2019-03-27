Bihar Congress echoes Rahul’s claim of ‘surgical strike on poverty’

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha said that poverty would cease to exist in the country if the Congress was voted to power at the Centre.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Jha, along with chairman of the BPCC campaign committee, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had reiterated his resolve to eliminate poverty by launching a revolutionary scheme, Nyuntam Aay Guarantee Yojna (Nyay).

“Nyay promises to give Rs 6,000 to all those families whose monthly income is less than Rs 6,000. The money would be transferred to the bank account of the woman in the family,” said Jha, adding that about five crore families — and a total of about 25 crore people — would benefit from the scheme.

Rubbishing reports of discontent brewing between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the seats being shared among Grand Alliance partners, Jha said that there was no dispute over the adjustment of seats among the allies. “The seat pact has been arrived at with the mutual consent of all the allies. All seats and candidates of GA would be declared on time,” said Jha.

Describing Nyay as “surgical strike on poverty” — this is a line uttered by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, and a reference to the Narendra Modi government’s claims of surgical strike on terror camps — campaign committee chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the present dispensation had acknowledged that national poverty, which was about 70% at the time of Independence, had come down to 22% by 2011-12. “The remaining 20% of the poor will have the opportunity to lead a respectable life, once Nyay is launched,” said Singh.

Regarding the dispute over seat allocations, Singh said that seat-wise candidates would be announced in the next two-three days.

He added that former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as Bihari Babu, would formally join the Congress on Thursday. Sinha is likely to contest from Patna Saheb as the GA nominee on the Congress symbol.

Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh said that the announcement of Nyay by Rahul Gandhi had unnerved the leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who were out to criticise a scheme essentially framed to eradicate poverty.

Lauding the proposed scheme as “revolutionary”, another senior Congress leader, Kishore Kumar Jha, said that everyone knew it for sure that the Congress did what it promised to the people. “Opposition leaders were laughing at the Congress when it had announced MNGREGA, which later turned out to be a major tool to fight joblessness,” he added.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:31 IST