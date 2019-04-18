Lok Sabha elections 2019: 102-year-old voter inspiring people to celebrate ‘festival of democracy’

Centenarian Sargul Bibi from south Assam’s Hailakandi district has never missed casting her vote since the 1950s and even this time, she is eager to exercise her franchise, her family said.

The 102-year-old Bibi, a resident of Dhanipur village in Lala Tehsil will vote at a polling booth in Karimganj (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency Thursday.

Bibi is the wife of one Monohor Ali Barbhuiya, who passed away earlier. She has been casting her vote since the 50s and has never missed exercise of her franchise even once since then, her family said.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli accompanied by a Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team went to the residence of the centenarian to extend greetings to her and seek her promise to vote.

“It has been our tradition to seek blessings of our parents and grandparents and senior citizens,”Jalli said.

“Bibi not only promised to vote but also encourage others, especially senior citizens, to come and join the great festival of democracy,” she added.

She said Bibi is a source of inspiration for all.

“Casting vote is crucial, as each and every vote counts. This enthusiasm of the centenarian voter is a source of inspiration for all, particularly the younger generations,” said Jalli.

Bibi was felicitated with a gamocha (traditional Assamese scarf) and a sheetal patti (mat) made by self help group members from Algapur with ECI mascot reminding the voters to vote on Thursday, district administration sources said.

The second of the three-phase polling will be held Thursday in five parliamentary constituencies of Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi where 50 candidates are in the fray and a total electorate of 69,10,592 , comprising 35,54,460 male, 33,55,95 women and 180 of the third gender, are expected to exercise their franchise in 8,992 polling booths.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 02:57 IST