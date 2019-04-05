Lok Sabha elections 2019: Attack on NCP to wipe out Congress, says BJP minister Chandrakant Patil

If the Congress has to be wiped out from the state, it’s the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which has to be reduced to insignificance, said Chandrakant Patil, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and cabinet colleague of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil, during an interaction with Hindustan Times journalists on Thursday, said NCP’s power is limited to four seats based on which Sharad Pawar is now doing his politics.

“Congress in Maharashtra does not have much left. Pawar, too, is doing politics with a limited strength of four seats,” he said when asked about the attack on Pawar from prime minister Modi and Fadnavis. The NCP had won four seats from western Maharashtra in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

“If we further reduce NCP’s already limited presence in the state, the opposition’s overall might- howsoever restricted it is- will come to an end,” said Patil, who is overseeing the party’s campaign in the key Lok Sabha constituencies of Baramati and Madha. While Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from Baramati, Pawar himself was set to contest from Madha till he withdrew and nominated Solapur Zilla Parishad president Sanjay Shinde.

During his public rally in Wardha earlier this week, Modi mocked Pawar for aspiring to become prime minister and said there was a rift within the NCP chief’s family. On Wednesday, he took a jibe at NCP saying its leaders were “unable to sleep these days” out of fear that an inmate from Tihar prison might “reveal something.”

About turncoats from Congress and NCP joining the BJP in the last few days, Patil said these leaders from western Maharashtra had joined BJP as the cooperative sector they work in was in trouble. “When the cooperative sector is in trouble due to bad loans, these leaders who joined BJP felt that only our government can help them come out of the crisis.”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:46 IST