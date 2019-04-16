Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bangladeshi actor Ferdous campaigns for Trinamool, Home Ministry frowns

The Home Ministry has sought a report from Foreigners Regional Registration Office on Bangladeshi actor Ferdous campaigning in West Bengal, reports ANI.

Several TV channels and regional media showed images of the Bangladeshi actor campaigning for Trinamool’s Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

TV channel News18 quoted an elelction agent Agarwal, Musharraf Hussain, as saying , “Ferdous is a famous actor in Bangladesh and we requested him to take part in road shows for the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha election. He agreed.”

Several Bangla film industry actors were present at the meeting and they later joined a roadshow, ABP Live reported. The channel added that the state BJP had complained to the poll officials against the actor from Bangladesh canvassing in West Bengal.

Raiganj is keenly-fought seat with Agarwal locked in a triangular contest with Congress’s Deepa Dasmunshi and CPI-M’s Mohammad Salim.

Raiganj will vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18. The counting of votes of the seven-phased polls will be held on May 23.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 16:10 IST