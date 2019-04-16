Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP’s CR Patil, sitting Navsari MP faces challenge from Congress, BSP

Navsari Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat and has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party since it was created in 2008. Navsari Lok Sabha seat goes to the polls on April 23 along with rest of the state in the third phase of the national elections.

Known as ‘Twin City of Surat’, Navsari is the Lok Sabha constituency number 25 in Gujarat. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency has considerably large Parsi-Zoroastrian voters and has been one of the most politically active parliamentary seats in Gujarat.

BJP’s Chandrakant Raghunath Patil is the two-time sitting MP from Navsari. He defeated a Congress candidate in 2009 and 2014. While the BJP has repeated Patil in all three parliamentary polls, including 2019 elections, from Navsari, the Congress has changed its candidate every time.

In 2009, Rajput Dhansukh was the Congress nominee from Navsari Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, Maksud Mirza contested on the Congress’s symbol. The party has fielded Dharmesh Patel for April 23 Lok Sabha polls from Navsari.

The electoral battle this year is triangular with Bahujan Samaj Party’s Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh is considered to be a significant player in the Lok Sabha polls.

The city of Navsari is also famous as the birthplace of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group of companies and a prominent Indian entrepreneur during the British colonial rule. At present, Navsari is one of the big centres of diamond polishing business.

Navsari Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven Gujarat assembly segments. These are Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari and Gandevi. Of these Gandevi is reserved for the candidates from the Scheduled Tribe community.

Key facts about Navsari Lok Sabha seat

State : Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Navsari

Date of poll: April 23

2019 candidates: CR Patil of BJP, Dharmesh Patel Congress and Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh of BSP

Sitting MP, Party: CR Patil, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 5,58,116

Runner up name, party: Maksud Mirza, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 11,61,476

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 65.78%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,844

Number of women voters: 5,11,541

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:13 IST