Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally for Congress candidate in Ghaziabad on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday in support of the party’s candidate Dolly Sharma. The Congress workers and supporters are buoyed ahead of the visit of Priyanka, who is also the party’s in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As per the party’s earlier plan, Priyanka was to visit the ancient Dudheshwarnath Temple in Ghaziabad and take the route to Ghanta Ghar, Ramte Ram Road, Chopla Mandir and finally end the roadshow at Dolly Sharma’s camp office on Ambedkar Road. However, the party late Thursday amended the route of the road show.

“The route has been finalised by the party and it will begin from Ghanta Ghar and move to Ramte Ram Road, Maliwara and finally end at the campaign office on Ambedkar Road. She will visit Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon,” Harendra Kasana, Congress district president, said.

Officials of the Ghaziabad police said there were some issues of safety as the internal road in the old parts of Ghaziabad city are quite narrow. Priyanka Gandhi is a Special Protection Group protectee.

“We have received a final revised plan from the Congress party office bearers. The roadshow will start from Ghanta Ghar,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The Congress supporters and party workers believe that Priyanka’s visit would bolster the prospects of their candidate and will also unite the party. The party unit members said western UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia is also likely to hold a rally, tentatively on April 7, in Dhaulana, which is part of Ghaziabad parliamentary seat.

The Congress ticket this time went to Sharma even as several hoardings had come up in the city pitching for Priyanka’s husband, Robert Vadra, as candidate from Ghaziabad. The hoardings were spotted near the Kaushambi Metro station ahead of the announcement of the 2019 election schedule.

Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma is the daughter of Congress city president Narendra Bhardwaj. She was given a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election after she contested and lose the city mayoral polls to the BJP candidate in 2017.

“Ghaziabad kare pukar, Robert Vadra abki baar” was the message printed on hoardings carrying the name of ‘Ghaziabad youth Congress’. Vadra is facing a probe by enforcement directorate in connection with alleged money laundering.

Apart from Priyanka’s visit, the city is also likely to witness rallies by heavyweights Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as campaigning is slated to end next week.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:32 IST