Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 23

All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Baneshwar Dham in Banswara district on April 23, said Avinash Pande, the AICC general secretary and the party’s incharge for Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference at the party office in Jaipur.

Pande said Rahul will visit the state eight to nine times to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AICC general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting issues in the name of nationalism. “People of the country have always been committed to nationalism but Modi, who failed to deliver on his promises made in 2014 elections, is making unsuccessful attempts to divert people from issues in name of nationalism. After Independence, the people of the country and the army have considered nationalism above all,” he said.

He said today the countrymen wish to know from the central government what has been done to the promises such as doubling their income, creating 100 million jobs in five years, reducing black money, terrorism and naxalism by demonetisation, and Rs 15 lakh in their accounts.

Pande said the Congress has always worked for harmony, peace and brotherhood in the interest of nation. “Modi was given huge mandate but now people are feeling cheated as BJP leaders are not ready to reply on the promises they made in 2014 general elections. Modi’s lehar (wave) has changed to havoc in last five years,” he said.

On the issue of party men involved in anti-party activities, he said after discussions with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi action was taken against those who violated the party’s discipline. “Today, democracy and the Constitution are in danger - it’s not the matter of winning and losing. An unsaid emergency is there and th Constitution needs to be protected. This is the priority today and whosoever is supporting Congress is welcome,” he said.

Commenting on Pande’s charges, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “BJP’s aim is development. Efforts were made to fulfil promises made in 2014 elections. There is another party (Congress), which remained in power for 55 years but has again come up with Garibi Hatao (eradicate poverty) slogan.”

“Nationalism and commitment towards the nation is in DNA of BJP and there will be no compromise on it. Today, Modi is not just leader of the nation but has emerged as global leader. His diplomacy has given results as Pakistan has been exposed on issue of terrorism. Modi will form the government again and this can be seen clearly,” he added.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:33 IST