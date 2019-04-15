Lok Sabha Elections 2019: SAD(Taksali) withdraw JJ Singh from Khadoor Sahib, to support PDA candidate Khalra

Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the party candidate from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, former army chief General JJ Singh, in support of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) nominee Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra.

Brahmpura, the sitting Khadoor Sahib MP, made the announcement at a public meeting in Mohali while canvassing for his party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Bir Devinder Singh.

He said the decision was taken after people from all over state and other places requested them to support Khalra. “We have decided that we will support Bibi Khalra considering her contribution to the Panth and her fight for justice. Also, we do not want that our votes should split and benefit the Congress or the Akali Dal. The decision has been taken to save Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, SAD (Taksali) secretary general Sewa Singh Sekhwan and spokesperson Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad had urged Brahmpura to support Khalra, but the party chief refused.

Even Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira had also appealed the party to withdraw their candidate in Khalra’s support.

Khalra is contesting as a PEP candidate under the banner of PDA. “The Congress killed thousands of Sikhs in 1984 and we do not know on what basis they are seeking votes from Sikhs. Before the 2017 assembly elections, the party made several promises but failed to deliver. If voted to power, we will bring back the lost glory of the state. The Badals have looted Punjab and are responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents,” he said.

Party leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan said Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is the biggest liar in Punjab’s history. “He promised to eradicate drugs from Punjab, but nothing has been done in the past two years. Earlier, the Badals looted the state.”

Bir Devinder Singh, former SAD leader Harsukhinder Singh Bubby Badal, former SAD MLA Ujjagar Singh Badali, and former member of the SAD working committee Gursev Singh Harpalpur also spoke on the occasion.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 11:45 IST