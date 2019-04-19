Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Highlights| Largely succeeded in checking inspector raj; changed income tax assessment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday. All the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala will go to polls in the third round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

He will also address a convention of traders at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi today.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be seen together on Friday when the BSP chief, along her SP and RLD counterparts Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh, will seek votes for the senior Yadav at a joint rally in Mainpuri.

8:50 pm IST Vehicle carrying EVMs meets with accident, officials hospitalised Army rescued 3 police officials and 1 civilian whose vehicle met with an accident, while they were escorting vehicles carrying EVMs, near Bokajan village in Karbi Anglong yesterday night. The injured were taken to the Military Hospital in Dimapur, and are said to be in a stable condition.





8:30 pm IST 'Hope faith in democracy is reaffirmed': Sitaram Yechury after reports of irregularities in polls came out in Tripura "Now that it's established in a probe by Election Commission that there were large-scale irregularities & booth capturing by goons to thwart free & fair franchise in Tripura West, we hope that EC will ensure faith in our democracy is reaffirmed," CPI Marxist's Sitaram Yechury said.





7:55 pm IST 'Will serve you irrespective of whether we win elections': Priyanka Gandhi "I am nothing compared to Indira ji, but the intention of serving the people that drove her drives me and my brother. Nobody can take this away from us. We will serve you irrespective of whether we come to power or not," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after supporters compared her with former PM Indira Gandhi.





7:20 pm IST 'Congress aims to generate employment, fill vacancies': Rahul Gandhi "Every day, 27,000 youth lose their jobs. 22 lakh vacancies are waiting to be filled. Congress wants to fill these posts, we want to generate employment," said Rahul Gandhi in Chikodi.





7:10 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Karnataka “We will deposit money in the bank accounts of 25 crore poor people. Narendra Modi brought about demonetisation, we will ‘re-monetise’ the economy,” said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Chikodi.





7:00 pm IST ‘Rs 10 lakh insurance promised to traders registered under GST’: PM Modi “We will form a permanent National Traders’ Welfare Board after we come to power. There will be trader credit card and pension scheme for small shopkeepers. You will be an important part of our decision making process, we will interact with you through the board. All traders registered under GST will get an insurance of Rs 10 lakh,” said PM Modi while addressing traders.





6:57 pm IST ‘I make a note of my everyday activities, just like traders’: PM Modi “I make a note of what work I have done during the day for the people, just like the traders. You make assess your day to keep a track of your profit, I do it for the nation’s,” said PM Modi.





6:52 pm IST ‘BJP wants to change all Indians’ lives for the better’: PM Modi “The image of our community is such that it wants people to forget what we say during elections as soon as possible. But I am an exception, as I am reminding you what I had said. We abolished 1500 laws in 5 years,” said PM Narendra Modi. :ANI PM Narendra Modi at traders convention in Delhi: The image of our community is such that it wants people to forget what we say during elections as soon as possible. But I am an exception, as I am reminding you what I had said. We abolished 1500 laws in 5 years https://t.co/QXpjTq1knT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019





6:50 pm IST ‘Income Tax Assessment now a transparent process’: PM Modi “Income Tax Assessment is now being carried out without human interface. The official will not know who he is assessing. He will not be able to contact people directly, only a computerised system will be able to interact with them. This will curb corruption,” said PM Modi.





6:45 pm IST ‘Traders can take loan up to Rs 1 crore without going to bank’: PM Modi “We are making the process of taking loans much simpler for traders. The 59 minute loan portal helps you get up to Rs 1 crore loan in less than one hour without even going to the bank,” said PM Modi/.





6:40 pm IST ‘Traders are the backbone of the country’: PM Modi “Traders are the backbone of the country. We are trying to make the process simpler for traders. 98% of the things are under less than 18% tax slab under the GST,” said PM Modi.





6:40 pm IST ‘Number of registered traders doubled after GST ’:PM Modi “GST has made your life easier. The number of registered traders has doubled after GST was introduced. The e-way bill helps you transport your material from state to state,” said PM Modi.





6:35 pm IST ‘Traders suffered under Congress’: PM Modi at national convention “Congress created an impression that traders were responsible for inflation. But it is the traders who are the worsts affected by inflation. Traders have suffered under Congress,” Modi





6:29 pm IST ‘Traders are like weathermen, they know people’s needs in advance’: PM “Traders are like weathermen. They know in advance when and what the people would need. Before winters, they stock themselves with woollen clothes.They know what to do to keep people comfortable,” said PM Modi.





6:27 pm IST ‘I am impressed by your hardwork, social service’: PM to traders “I am impressed by your hardwork. The work you do is like social work,” said PM Modi while addressing traders in New Delhi.





6:25 pm IST ‘Traders have always worked to fulfil country’s demand’: PM Modi “I have tried to make your business and your life better for the past five years. I want you to work with confidence, I want there to be transparency, this will help the country’s economy. Traders have always worked for the country and have linked themselves to the country’s demands. It is power of the traders of our country that India was once called ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’,” said PM Modi.





6:21 pm IST PM Modi addresses traders' convention Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a convention of traders in Delhi.





6:20 pm IST Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Kanpur begins Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for UP (East) holds a roadshow in Kanpur.





6:15 pm IST ‘National Traders’ Welfare Board will solve all traders’ problems’: Vijay Goel “Traders have welcomed the promises made by BJP in its manifesto. The National Traders’ Welfare Board will help solve the day to day problems faced by traders,” said Vijay Goel at the convention.





6:11 pm IST ‘GST was amended to make things convenient for traders’:Vijay Goel “It needs a determined leader like Narendra Modi to implement something like GST. When people started to complain about it, the same leadership amended it and made things convenient for traders,” Vijay Goel said at the traders’ convention.





6:00 pm IST PM Modi to address close to 5,000 traders in Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address close to 5,000 traders from different parts of the city and neighbouring states at the Talkatora Stadium. The confederation of all India Traders (CAIT), which has organised the event, has constructed a separate temporary structure in the stadium’s premises, to accommodate the crowd.





5:05 pm IST 'Members leaving party a matter of pain but we wish them well': R Surjewala "Every time a party member leaves, it's a matter of pain for us. People look for career progression.We wish all of them well, including Priyanka Chaturvedi...I must frankly & on record concede, yes, it's a reflection on my leadership," said R Surjewala, in-charge of communications.





4:50 pm IST ‘Chowkidar does not talk of what he did in five years’: Rahul Gandhi “Chowkidar does not talk of what he has done in the past five years. He does not talk about the wrongdoings of his government. Youth is loosing jobs by the hour. When we come to power, 22 lakh youths will get jobs. As soon as we come to power, the tax regime will be simplified,” promises Rahul Gandhi in Raichur.





4:40 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Raichur, Karnataka Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Raichur, Karnataka. LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting in Raichur, Karnataka. #NYAYforKarnataka https://t.co/DUGfWW0ehJ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 19, 2019





3:30 pm IST Candidate having helmet symbol in LS fighting to scrap helmet compulsion in Pune People’s Union Party candidate Ramesh Dharmavat who is contesting the election from Pune Lok Sabha constituency, got the symbol of ‘helmet’ but his election promise is to scrap the helmet compulsion rule in Pune city.





2:18 pm IST Shiv Sena workers have got a good sister in Chaturvedi: Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena workers have got a good sister in Chaturvedi: Uddhav Thackeray.





2:09 pm IST Not true that I quit Congress after being denied Lok Sabha ticket: Priyanka Chaturvedi Not true that I quit Congress after being denied Lok Sabha ticket, Priyanka Chaturvedi.





2:05 pm IST After a lot of thought, I took decision of joining Shiv Sena: Priyanka Chaturvedi I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought, says Priyanka Chaturvedi.





2:04 pm IST ‘Felt let down’: Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after leaving Congress ‘Felt let down’: Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after leaving Congress.





2:03 pm IST I felt there was a need to stand for what I stand for: Priyanka Chaturvedi I felt there was a need to stand for what I stand for, says Priyanka Chaturvedi.





2:00 pm IST I hoped the party would give me the opportunity to take it to next level: Priyanka Chaturvedi I hoped the party would give me the opportunity to take it to next level, says Priyanka Chaturvedi.





1:58 pm IST I was trolled for raising women-related issues: Priyanka Chaturvedi I was trolled for raising women-related issues, says Priyanka Chaturvedi.





1:42 pm IST We want to have new prime minister to make a new nation: Akhilesh BJP talks of creating a new nation but we want to have new prime minister to make a new nation, says Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesj progressed only in tenure of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, says Akhilesh Yadav





1:40 pm IST Nation is passing through sensitive time: Akhilesh Yadav Nation is passing through sensitive time. Agriculture is backbone but farmers are cheated, says Akhilesh Yadav.





1:35 pm IST We should always respect Mayawati and Netaji: Akhilesh Yadav We should always respect Mayawati and Netaji, says Akhilesh Yadav.





1:34 pm IST This is a historic moment seeking vote for Mulayam by Mayawati: Akhilesh Yadav I thank Mayawati. This is a historic moment seeking vote for Mulayam by Mayawati, says Akhilesh Yadav.





1:32 pm IST Vote for Mulayam and make him win: Mayawati Mainpuri is the old seat of Mulayam Singh Yadav and he has done development. Despite age, he never left Mainpuri and is determined to serve Mainpuri as a real sevak. He is not fake like Modi. Vote for Mulayam and do not forget cycle. Make him win, says Mayawati.





1:30 pm IST Do not fall to opponent and make alliance successful: Mayawati Two phases of elections left the BJP in panic and further it would deteriorate. Do not fall to the opponent and make alliance successful, says Mayawati.





1:28 pm IST PM Modi has called alliance but this crowd is now intoxicated to uproot BJP: Mayawati PM Modi has called alliance but this crowd is now intoxicated to uproot BJP, says Mayawati.





1:26 pm IST PM Modi has adopted tactics to mislead the masse All chowkidars will lose power because Narendra Modi in last election had fooled masses by acche din slogan. Modi has again adopted tactics to mislead the masses, says Mayawati





1:21 pm IST PM Modi is fake backward: Mayawati PM Modi is fake backward and came to power. Thus dalit and backward are not getting benefit in jobs. It is necessary to differentiate in fake and real backwards. We have to look for real leader for backward, says Mayawati.





1:20 pm IST Modi claims to be backward to earn benefit and become prime minister: Mayawati Modi during his regime in Gujarat had declared his forward caste as backward. Modi claims to be backward to earn benefit and become prime minister, says Mayawati





1:19 pm IST ‘Mulayam Singh Yadav had united many in his party’: Mayawati “I want to clarify why I came here despite the guest house case. In the interest of movement we have to take tough decision. We have thus decided and now want to say that Mulayam Singh Yadav had united many in his party. Most people here hold him as his leader. He is not a fake backward like Narendra Modi,” says Mayawati.





1:16 pm IST Vote for Mulayam Singh, says Mayawati, his rival-turned-ally Vote for Mulayam Singh, says Mayawati, his rival-turned-ally





1:10 pm IST ‘Thankful to her, would remain obliged to her’: Mulayam Singh Yadav “I am thankful to and would remain obliged to her for coming here to seek vote for me,” says Mulayam Singh Yadav.





1:09 pm IST ‘I welcome her as she came to seek vote for me’: Mulayam Singh Yadav “Today has come. I welcome her as she came to seek vote for me,” says Mulayam Singh Yadav.





1:08 pm IST ‘Let me win by big majority’: Mulayam Singh Yadav “After a long gap we are together. Let me win by big majority,” says Mulayam Singh Yadav





1:00 pm IST In a first in 24 years, Mulayam Singh shares stage In a first in 24 years, Mulayam Singh shared stage at his Mainpuri rally.





12:50 pm IST ‘It will be a historic day’: Mulayam Singh When asked about the rally, Mulayam said: “Ask those who are organising it. I have to address it. It will be a historic day. Big leaders of several parties are coming.”





12:45 pm IST This will be the first time that Mulayam Singh will share the stage with since 1995 This will be the first time that Mulayam Singh will share the stage with since 1995 when the infamous guest house incident took place in Lucknow.



