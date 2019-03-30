Lok Sabha elections live| ‘Kaun banega PM’: Uddhav Thackeray’s poser to Oppn at Amit Shah’s rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing poll rallies in Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, Moran in Assam and Gohpur in Assam. BJP chief Amit Shah will also be addressing poll rally in Gandhinagar followed by a road show before he files his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP’s allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to be present during party president Amit Shah’s filing of nomination.

11: 24 am IST Feel fortune to be named BJP’s candidate from Gandhinagar LS seat: Amit Shah My political career started in 1982, when I was a poll party head in Gandhinagar. I feel fortunate to be announced BJP’s candidate from Lok Sabha seat which was once Lok Sabha seat to LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee: BJP president Amit Shah





11:10 am IST If we can credit Indira Gandhi for 1971 war victory, why can’t we credit Modi for airstrikes: Rajnath Singh In 1971 Atal Bihari Vajpayee congratulated Indira Gandhi for war victory over Pakistan because we placed nation first and party later but Congress has been trying to discredit Narendra Modi’s decision making abilities: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh





11:08 am IST India will soon be one of the top 3 super powers of the world: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh It is Narendra Modi who has taken India ahead of time, if given second chance then NDA government under Narendra Modi’s leadership will soon be regarded as one of the top three super powers of the world: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh





10:55 am IST NDA government is ‘Power to the Poor’ government: Ram Vilas Paswan NDA government is ‘Power to the Poor’ government, we made sure SC/ST and OBC get economically and socially stronger: LJP founder Ram Villas Paswan





10:51 am IST ‘Kaun banega PM’: Uddhav Thackeray’s poser to Opposition Grand alliance should hold a rally together and announce PM candidate, they are all busy proving different leaders as PM candidates: Uddhav Thackeray





10:50 am IST Some people were celebrating thinking BJP and Shiv sena are fighting, but we are on same track now: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery People must be surprised that I reached at Amit Shah’s nomination filing. Some of them were celebrating thinking that two parties of same ideologies were fighting. We had detailed discussion over our misunderstandings and now we are on same track: Uddhav Thackery





10:44 am IST Our government achieved things that other governments could not in 50 years: Nitin Gadkari in Gandhinagar What other governments failed to achieve in 50 years, our government did in 5 years.





10:35 am IST Amit Shah is India’s biggest organiser and campaigner: Prakash Singh Badal Amit Shah is India’s biggest organiser and campaigner, he was chief campaigner and organiser in 2014 when Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister of India: SAD supremo Prakash Singh Badal





10:22 am IST Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel before addressing poll rally in Gandhinagar Ahmedabad: BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he will file his nomination for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency today, reports news agency ANI. Ahmedabad: BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he will file his nomination for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency today. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HL1a0fupMx — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019





10:00 am IST UP village threatens to boycott LS polls over demand for bridge The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river. The decision was taken at a panchayat meeting in Yogender Nagar village. A villager, Pratap Singh, said since the village is located near the river, residents face problems in getting across. These problems are aggravated during the monsoon season, he added, reports news agency PTI.





09:26 am IST Top NDA leaders to be present during Amit Shah’s filing of nomination Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP’s allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to be present during party president Amit Shah’s filing of nomination, reports news agency PTI



