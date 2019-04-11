Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Highlights: Voter turnout 53.44% in Manipur, 41% in Andhra Pradesh, 38.8% in Telangana at 1 pm

Highlights:

*Nearly 21% voter turnout in 2 hours in Meghalaya

Voting is underway in Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya on Thursday amid reports of technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Nearly 21 per cent of the 19,14,795 electors with 52 per cent women cast their votes in the first two hours, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.

“Till 9 a.m., 17.71 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in Shillong parliamentary constituency and 18.32 per cent in Tura seat,” he said.

Kharkongor said one Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) was malfunctioning in one polling booth in Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency under Shillong parliamentary seat but it was later replaced with a new one.

*18.12% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in West Bengal, 17.5% in Mizoram, 10.2% in Chhattisgarh and 15.6% in Manipur

*11.40% polling till 9 am in eight Lok Sabha seats of western UP

The eight Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is being held in the first of the seven-phase general elections, registered 11.40 per cent voter turnout till 9 am, an official said.

The electoral fate of three Union ministers -- V K Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) -- will be determined in this phase.

*13.73% voting recorded in first 3 hours in Bihar

An estimated 13.73 per cent voting was recorded in the first three hours of polling that began amid tight security in four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the first leg of the seven-phased election.

Few incidents of EVM malfunctioning were reported in some booths under Nawada Lok Sabha constituency, and a cane bomb was found at a polling station in Gaya district before voting began at 7 am.

Polling is underway in the four Lok Sabha seats of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

“Polling has, so far, been peaceful in the constituencies,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pravin Kumar Gupta told PTI.

*22.84% voting recorded in Telangana, 23.78% in Uttarakhand, 23.10% in Lakshadweep and 13.7% in Maharashtra(7 seats) till 11 am

*3.73% voting recorded in first 3 hours in Bihar, Patna

*At 1 pm, 41.27% voter turnout in Uttarakhand, 38.78% in UP, 41% in Odisha

The voter turnout in Uttarakhand stood at 41.27%, at 38.78% in Uttar Pradesh and 41% in Odisha at 1 pm.

*Voter turnout in Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal at 1 pm

Voter turnout was 57% in Nagaland, 33.50% in Bihar, 55.95% in West Bengal voter turnout at 1 pm.

*At 1 pm, voter turnout was 53.44% in Manipur, 41% in Andhra Pradesh, 34.05% in Maharashtra and 38.8% in Telangana.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:24 IST