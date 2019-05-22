From nationalism to corruption, 10 talking points of 2019 Lok Sabha campaign

From nationalism to corruption and Varanasi to Wayanad, leaders discussed a host of issues and debated raging controversies in the high-pitched campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Some stirred political storms and some fizzled out quickly, but not before shaping the great Indian political debate in what has been a gruelling election season. HT takes a look at some of the key talking points:

NATIONALISM

The terror attack on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama in February and the Indian Air Force’s subsequent action against a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp inside Pakistan at Balakot dominated the campaign narrative. Even as the ruling BJP and PM Narendra Modi stressed that the government has zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the Opposition asked for the proof of casualties in Balakot, sparking a fierce debate. The Election Commission issued a directive asking leaders to exercise caution while making any reference to the armed forces in their campaigns. At rallies, Modi warned Pakistan that India’s nuclear arsenal was not for show. On several instances, the Opposition alleged that the PM violated the poll code by focusing on the army in his speeches. In an attempt to bolster the Congress in the national security debate, former PM Manmohan Singh said that several such operations had been carried out during the UPA rule.

WELFARE OF THE POOR

The Congress’s campaign, to a large extent, revolved around its proposed minimum income guarantee plan, or Nyay, that promises to give an annual support of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20% families if the party came to power. The opposition party accused the NDA government of failing to keep its promises, and alleged that the BJP was siding with only rich businessmen while ignoring farmers and the marginalised. BJP leaders trashed the charges, reiterating its commitment to kisans, highlighting its cash transfer scheme for farmers.

CORRUPTION

Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi’s government over alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal, a charge rejected by the ruling dispensation. Ahead of the fifth phase, Modi termed former PM Rajiv Gandhi “Corrupt No 1”, apparently referring to the Bofors gun deal that was mired in allegations of corruption and bribery. Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back.

ANTI-SIKH RIOTS

Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua (it happened, so it happened)” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots grabbed headlines and sparked a political firestorm. PM Modi accused the Congress of arrogance and the BJP lashed out at Pitroda. The Congress president said it was “completely out of line”, and senior party leaders distanced themselves from the remark. Pitroda later apologised and said his remark was misinterpreted because his Hindi was not good.

CONTROVERSIES

The BJP’s decision to field 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat stirred a row. Thakur, 48, who is out on bail, remained in news throughout the election season. She got two notices from the EC for her remarks over demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and for saying that her “curse” killed former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was shot dead by terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Karkare probed the Malegaon blast case. Her remark describing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “patriot”— for which she apologised later — drew criticism.

WILL SHE CONTEST?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as a Congress general secretary and the party’s eastern Uttar Pradesh incharge triggered speculations over her possible candidature in the elections. Even names of high-profile seats such as Varanasi and Allahabad started doing the rounds. Priyanka said she would be happy to contest if her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks her to. The buzz subsided after the party gave a ticket to Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

ALL EYES ON WAYANAD

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to fight the polls from Wayanad in northern Kerala, apart from the traditional Congress stronghold of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, emerged as another talking point. While the Congress said the move will boost the party’s prospects in southern India, Kerala’s ruling Left leaders sounded upset at the decision.

VARANASI:

HIGH-PROFILE SEAT

A grand roadshow, a huge crowd during PM Modi’s nomination filing made it clear. The BJP is not just looking to win Varanasi, the prestigious seat held by the PM. It is out there to secure a record margin in the victory. Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was hoping to contest against Modi on a Samajwadi Party ticket, had to return empty-handed after the poll watchdog cancelled his papers.

BUSY SCHEDULE FOR EC

In the high-pitched poll season, the EC had to sweat it out. From complaints about poll code violations and EVM malfunctioning, and poll-related violence, the EC was pretty busy in handling the world’s biggest election. The poll watchdog gave clean chits to PM Modi in seven cases and BJP president Amit Shah in two cases. Rahul Gandhi got one clean chit and a notice.

‘MAJBOOR VS MAZBOOT’

PM Modi set the tone for the elections, saying it’s an election to choose a mazboot (strong) government, and not a majboor (helpless) government, a reference to the coalition of different opposition parties. Modi also called the Opposition alliance a “mahamilawat (adulterated)”. His war of words with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who he called “speed-breaker didi”, made news. Bengal was one of the states that witnessed one of the most violent election process, with the BJP trying to gain foothold in the TMC bastion.

