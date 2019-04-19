‘Felt let down’: Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after leaving Congress

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who quit the Congress, has joined the Shiv Sena. She announced this at a press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Chaturvedi had been unhappy with the Congress after the party reinstated partymen she had accused of “misbehaving” with her.

At the press conference, she said that she had left the Congress party after feeling let down with the way she had been treated within the party.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had sent her resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. She was the Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party’s media cell. Chaturvedi had recently publicly criticised the party’s decision to reinstate partymen who she had accused of “misbehaving” with her during a press conference in Mathura last year.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some party workers following her complaint. They were recently reinstated, reportedly on the recommendation of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress in-charge of UP West.

On Wednesday, Chaturvedi targeted the party leadership saying the Congress gave preference to “lumpen goons” over those who gave their “sweat and blood” to the party.

“In the last few weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organization and that I have reached the end of the road,” she wrote to Gandhi “with a heavy heart.”

“A serious incident and misbehaviour against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on focus on other things outside INC,” her letter reads.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Chaturvedi took to Twitter to denounce the move saying, “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate (sic).”

Earlier, she changed her bio on micro-blogging site Twitter. She had dropped ‘AICC Spokesperson’ from her Twitter bio.

Omar Abdullah, leader of the Congress’s alliance partner the National Conference, said Chaturvedi was “an asset” to the Congress. “To have lost her to selfish personal interests would have been no loss but to lose her because she felt her party didn’t stand up for her is all the more unfortunate. All the best going ahead Priyanka,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:31 IST