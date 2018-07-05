12-year-old Dalit girl allegedly raped for three days by six youths in UP, five accused are minors

A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped for three days by six youths after being abducted last month from Kotwali police station area in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered on Wednesday against the six accused, five of them minors and aged between 14 and 16 years, SHO Anil Kapervan said, adding that the sixth accused has still not been identified.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said. All the accused are absconding.

Earlier on Wednesday, the victim, along with her maternal grandmother, had protested outside the district magistrate’s office in Muzaffarnagar, demanding lodging a complaint against the accused.

They claimed that police had refused to lodge the FIR.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s maternal grandmother, the girl was abducted by the accused in a car on June 26 from Muzaffarnagar when she was going to Kukra village in the district.

The girl’s mother had died and she lived with her grandmother, police said.