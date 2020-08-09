e-paper
18 districts in UP affected by floods, major rivers flowing above danger mark

harda river in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia Kalan, Rapti river in Gorakhpur’s Bird Ghat, Sarya-Ghagra in Ayodhya’s Elgin Bridge and Ballia’s Turti Paar were flowing above the red mark

lucknow Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lucknow
Water level seen rising in Prayagraj.
Water level seen rising in Prayagraj. (Amar Deep/HT Photos/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

The number of flood-affected districts in Uttar Pradesh rose to 18 on Saturday with Sharda, Rapti and Saryu-Ghagra rivers continuing to flow above the danger mark in different places.

Deoria was hit by the deluge on Saturday taking the number of affected districts to 18. So far, 672 villages have been inundated, according to a statement issued by Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal.

The statement said that 460 villages in these districts are marooned.

According to the irrigation department, the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia Kalan, Rapti river in Gorakhpur’s Bird Ghat, Sarya-Ghagra in Ayodhya’s Elgin Bridge and Ballia’s Turti Paar were flowing above the red mark, it said.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, Minister for Backward Class Welfare Anil Rajbhar and Minister of State for Water Resources Baldev Aulakh visited flood-affected Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Barabanki districts for on-the-spot review of the situation there and held meetings with senior officials.

In Gonda and Balrampur there have been reports of damage to Sakraur-Bhikharipur embankment and Balrampur-Bhadariya embankments respectively. Steps were being taken to mend the damage. All other embankments are safe, the statement said.

Twenty-two NDRF, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary(PAC) teams have been deployed for search and rescue works.

The chief minister has directed officials to ensure the safety of people from snake bite which is common in deluge-hit areas and to see to it that flood shelters are not set up in places where overflowing rivers are causing land erosion.

Adityanath has also directed officials to make sure that electric poles in the affected areas were safe, the statement added.

