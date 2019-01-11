Back after three-month gap, Mayawati gets into action mode

On her arrival here from New Delhi on Thursday evening, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati got into action mode and reviewed the working of the ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) committees having leaders of various castes. She will stay here for four days, which are likely to be quite busy.

Her bungalow on 9 Mall Avenue and the state unit office have been spruced up for her 63rd birthday celebration on January 15.

A senior state party leader said the birthday bash will have two events -- in the morning she will celebrate her birthday with the state unit leaders in Lucknow and in the evening will have celebrations in Delhi, where leaders of alliance partner SP, BSP state presidents and office bearers of the party’s all India unit will be present.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will meet her soon to discuss the seat sharing formula as well as Lok Sabha election campaign strategy.

During her stay in Lucknow, she will review the preparation for the coming Lok Sabha election and review the working of the organization from the state unit to the booth level committees. She will give finishing touches to pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and is likely to make formal announcement of the alliance along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Hundreds of Bahujan Samaj Party supporters assembled at the state unit office to welcome her, giving security personnel tough time controlling the crowd. She came here after a gap of three months. Along with sitting MLAs, former MLAs, ex-MPs and senior party leaders met her. To gear up the organization for the election, Mayawati is likely to rejig the organization and may remove such zonal coordinators and district unit office bearers whose performance had not been up to the mark.

Bahujan Samaj Party state unit president RS Kushwaha, who has completed meeting with various units in all the districts, will table a report on the membership drive and constitution of various committees. “Mayawatii will launch election campaign after the seat sharing formula with SP is finalized,” said a BSP leader.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:59 IST