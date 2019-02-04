Bollywood is just a bonus for me!

Moh moh ke dhagey singer Papon (Angarag Mahanta) takes more pride in his own compositions and songs over film numbers. Having sung tracks like Kyon (Barfi), Jiyein Kyon (Dum Maro Dum), Kaun Mera (Special 26), Chaav Laga (Sui Dhaga) and Baba Bolta Hai (Sanju), he says Bollywood is just a bonus for him.

“My fans follow me more for my own music than Bollywood. It’s just a sone pe suhaga if there is a hit film track. They follow my music more. I made a song ‘Benam Kwaishen’ for Coke Studio which was sung by Anvesha and that is one song that got me love the most so far. I am glad that listeners are following my own music too,” says the singer on his visit to Lucknow to perform at Amistad fest at Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Science.

“Lot of my listeners may not know Asamese or Bangla but if the music has honestly you get the feel. That’s the beauty of music and keeps me connected with people all across India,” he says.

So, what’s keeping him busy these days. “I keep on creating and recording something or the other. My private songs, something in Asamese, my mother tongue, and Bollywood keep happening. What will come next is very difficult to say. Sometimes a song is early and other time it gets delayed. Then there are times when lot of them comes together. I just focus on my part that is singing. With my music I can be sure of where I am composing and singing.”

He is working on singles and private albums. “I will be coming up with a few singles and work on an album is always on! I take time to take out my private albums. The last one came in 2017 (Notun Puhor), so next I feel would happen by the end of this year.”

In 2018 also he has composed for Ishqeria that starred Niel Nitin Mukesh and Richa Chadha. “It was a small film so the music also got lost. Unfortunately, in Bollywood it’s the size of the film that decides the fate of the music; barring a few exception, it’s always like that.”

Acting in films is Papon’s on mind. “There are some plans. It’s just taking its own time. I am not pursing it. There was a film for which Nagesh Kukunoor has signed me but somehow it did not happen. It will happen when it is slated to happen. I like films, playing a role and hope that it will happen in future. Even if it does not, it’s fine as some wishes always remain unfulfilled. But, there sure is a wish and I know that I can do it,” he says.

He has also been offered to write a book. “Someone has offered me to write a book on my journey. But, I feel that I have made a start and am midway. There is long way to go before I write about my life.”

Papon feels a special connect with Lucknow as his wife Shweta belongs to Lucknow. “Fortunately, my sasural at Eldeco Greens is close where I am staying. It has been 15 years that I married a Lucknowite. So, I feel a special connect with the city. Strangely, compared to other cities I had lesser shows here. But, in four months this is my second show, so hope to come here more and more for work,” he says on a signing off note.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:59 IST