Forest department’s nod necessary for cutting 29 species of trees in UP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:45 IST

The state cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal making the permission of the forest department mandatory for cutting 29 species of trees.

The UP Tree Protection Act 1976 will be amended with the annulment of the notification issued on October 31, 2017 regarding cutting of trees. A new notification will be issued under which a person will have to take permission from the competent authority to cut 29 varieties of the trees including Mango, Neem, Shal, Mahuwa, Beeja Shal, Peepal, Banyan, Gular, Pakar, Arjun, Palash, Bel, Chiraunji, Khirni, Kaitha, Imali, Jamun, Ashna, Kusum, Reetha, Bhilawa, Tun, Salai, Haldu, Bakli/Kardhai, Dhau, Khair, Sheesham and Shagaun. An online written permission has to be taken from the authority for cutting the trees.

PLANT 10 TREES IF YOU CUT ONE

The state government spokesperson and minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that a person would have to plant 10 trees for cutting one tree.

“If for any reason, the person does not have the required land, the requisite money can be deposited so that trees can be planted on the forest department land,” Singh said.

APPROVAL FOR OPERATING 700 AC ELECTRIC BUSES IN 14 CITIES

The state cabinet gave its approval for operating 700 air-conditioned electric buses in 14 cities on gross cost contract model with public- private participation.

Singh said the central government has selected 11 cities under Fame India Scheme- II to run 600 electric buses in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi and Bareilly. The central government will give grant of Rs 45 lakh per bus, he said.

The state government has decided to operate 100 electric buses in Mathura- Vrindavan, Gorakhpur and Shahjhanpur. For implementation of the project, the state government adopted single stage to step procedure even as six firms participated in the bid. After opening the technical and financial bids, the PMI Electro Mobility Solution Private Limited Consortium was selected.

NOD FOR AMENDMENT TO INDUSTRIALINVESTMENT PROMOTION LAW

The state cabinet gave approval for amendment in Industrial Investment Promotion Law-2003.

Singh said, earlier investors depositing Value Added Tax (VAT) and CST used to take 10 percent interest free loan of the total tax deposited by them.

After the roll out of GST, this incentive was withdrawn. To promote investment and trade, the state government has decided to revive the policy. An investor will get interest free loan of the tax deposited under GST.

5% VAT ON EXTRA NEUTRAL ALCOHOL

The state cabinet also gave its consent to a proposal for imposing 5 % Value Added Tax (VAT) on extra neutral alcohol, which is produced during the liquor manufacturing process.

“In the GST Council meeting, no decision could be taken as to whether GST should be imposed on extra neutral alcohol. Hence, it was left to the discretion of the state government,” Singh said.

NEW POLICY FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GOVT BUILDINGS

The state government gave its approval to a new policy for the construction of government buildings, giving contract to its five agencies for the purpose.

Under the new policy, the state government has decided that PWD would prepare the DPR of the buildings having construction cost more than Rs 50 crore. The PWD will invite open tender for the construction of a government building under Engineering Procurement and Construction mode. Along with central and state government agencies, reputed private construction companies will participate in the bidding. It will lead to competition between government and private agencies. The quality of work will also improve, Singh said.

Cabinet nod for renovation of transit guest house of High Court’s Luknow bench

The state cabinet gave its approval for renovation of the transit guest house for the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.

A reception and porch will be constructed in the guest house. A modular kitchen will be also constructed.