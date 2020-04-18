Harassed Meerut doctor appeals to IMA for help

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:36 IST

A group of residents, who allegedly attacked Dr Prashant Bhatnagar, was harassing the doctor’s family for over 10 days and adopting different ways to pressurise the family to vacate their rented house.

In a letter written to the Indian Medical Association to seek help for justice, Dr Prashant Bhatnagar said that he was an associate professor in community medicine department of LLRM Medical College in Meerut. He and his parents lived in a house in sector 6 in Shastri Nagar locality for over 7 year and residents had no complaints. But things changed in the past 10 to 12 days as he was being seen as someone who spread corona and residents adopted different ways to harass him and his family.

Dr Bhatnagar said that he often moved between his home and college and a few days back the residents locked the colony’s gates. He somehow managed to get keys which they again took back, which created problems for him.

The same group of resident placed the make shift kiosk of guard at his parking. When he resisted they attacked him and his hand was fractured.

Dr Bhatnagar’s father Vimal Bhatnagar also levelled similar accusations. He said that an Ashoka tree was cut because they used to throw its dry leaves in the nearby open area and people were scared that it may spread corona as his son was a doctor in the medical college and prone to infection.

He also charged the police with siding with the accused. He said that cops in Nauchandi police station misled him about helping in writing a complaint and directed him to write what they dictated. “They ignored my repeated queries that why the issue of corona had not been included in my complaint and that it was incomplete. But they didn’t hear me and later declared that the incident had nothing to do with corona and the scuffle broke out on the issue of placing the kiosk for the guard,” he said.

He said the police were working under pressure and said that the IPS son of a neighbour might be behind twisting the case.

SHO of Nauchandi police station Ashutosh Kumar rejected the charges and reiterated that the incident was a fallout of dispute over placing guard room in front of Dr Bhatnagar’s house. He also denied the charges that police were working under pressure. “ I have heard about an IPS posted in MP whose family lives in the colony but nobody telephoned either him or senior officials in this regard,” said the SHO. A case has been registered against some residents on the complaint of Dr Bhatnagar’s father Vimal Bhatnagar but no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhatnagar had appealed to the IMA for support in his fight for justice. IMA’s secretary for Meerut Chapter Dr Anil Naushran said that a letter had been received from Dr Bhatnagar for seeking support. A meeting of IMA was convened on Saturday to discuss the issue and it was decided that the IMA would extend its full support to Dr Bhatnagar in his fight for justice.