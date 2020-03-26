Inter-district teachers’ transfers deferred in UP due to lockdown

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:10 IST

In view of Sars-Cov-2 outbreak, the state government on Thursday decided to postpone the proceedings of inter-district teachers’ transfers of Basic Shiksha Parishad, an official said. Ruby Singh, secretary, UP Basic Shiksha Parishad said, “The process of teachers’ transfer has been postponed following 21-day lockdown declared in the country which will continue till April 14.”

“However, the exercise of online inter-district transfer of basic teachers was on. Applications of more than 70,000 primary and upper primary school teachers was received. We were in the middle of inviting objections, if any,”she said.

The government had invited applications. The department had received many applications. Total of 1,04, 317 registrations were received. Of these,71,662 teachers submitted their applications of which 54,123 applications were approved, 16, 715 applicants were rejected while 824 applications were pending, she said.

Of the total 9641 registrations made for mutual inter-district transfer, 4943 applications were approved and 4698 application rejected, she said. Transfer process had been started by the Board. It has been halted as the Board is working with limited resources.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients is UP has risen to 43.