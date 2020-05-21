e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Leader of oppn seeks UP speaker’s intervention in release of Azam, kin

Leader of oppn seeks UP speaker’s intervention in release of Azam, kin

After appeals to the government failed to elicit response, the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday wrote to UP assembly speaker requesting him to intervene and help SP leaders Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan get released from jail on parole.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
SP leaders Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan are in Sitapur jail since March end.
SP leaders Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan are in Sitapur jail since March end.(ANI Photo)
         

After appeals to the government failed to elicit response, the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday wrote to UP assembly speaker requesting him to intervene and help SP leaders Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan get released from jail on parole.

While Azam is the Member of Parliament from Rampur, his wife Tazeen is MLA from Rampur assembly seat.

Son Azam Abdullah was elected MLA from Suar seat in Rampur but was disqualified over his age controversy.

All three are in Sitapur jail since March end.

The three are in jail over a case of forgery in Abdullah’s birth certificate submitted with his election affidavit. The Allahabad High Court had set aside Abdullah’s election. However, Chaudhary still mentioned Abdullah Azam Khan as MLA in the letter to the Speaker.

Chaudhary wrote: “The health of Tazeen Fatima is bad. She had hip surgery and pus formation has happened due to lack of care. Then she had her arm fractured after a fall in the jail. Her arm is in plaster and she is in immense pain and suffering. She is ill and elderly and is susceptible to Covid-19 as the cases are rising in jails. We wrote to the chief minister also but nothing has come out of it so far. I plead you for the release of Azam Khan and his family from the jail considering their health and the holy month of Ramzan so that they can observe Ramzan at home.”

He reminded the speaker that all over the country the governments are releasing prisoners over the Covid-19 scare and Supreme Court order on it.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In