LMC to install over 100 precast toilets in Lucknow

To meet the target of making the city open defecation free ( ODF) before October, the Lucknow municipal corporation has decided to install more than 100 ready made toilets with precast technology in more than 141 areas where there is no space for construction of traditional toilets.

These toilets would be used in narrow lanes where residents live in small houses which cannot house toilets inside them.

According to municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh, a company has been directed to furnish the design and quote the rates for such toilets. The company has been asked to furnish its idea for meeting the ODF target.

He said, “The precast concrete toilets have many advantages over other prefab items available in the market. Such toilets have been a success in other cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Karnal and Jalandhar. These pre cast toilets are made of cement and concrete and therefore they are rock solid, lasting more than the traditional toilets.”

During the past one year, the LMC has helped 20,000 households to construct toilets but still there are some areas where public toilets are required.

The other advantages are that pre cast toilets are better insulators besides being resistant to weather conditions.

They are theft proof and can be installed anywhere.

However, the toilets which would be used in the city would be aesthetically painted and designed to spread the message of Swacch Bharat.

Messages like ‘Toilet Ek Premkatha’ or ‘wash hands , keep clean, flush after use’ would be written outside them.

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “The best thing about these toilets is that they take up lesser space, are joint free and would be connected with sewer lines passing nearby.”

The LMC team will interact with the locals to know whether they want western or Indian seats.