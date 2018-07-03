Lucknow boy Rishabh Dubey ready with his third book

20-year-old Lucknow boy Rishabh Dubey is all set to come out with his third book that revolves around the collective concept, intent and ideologies of all religions existent in the nation of diversities.

The book is titled ‘The religion called pragmatism’. His earlier books have been ‘The Mangoman’, a political-satire, and ‘Krikos: The Vertical Horizon’, a science fiction.

“My schooling from City Montessori School helped me in forming an unbiased perspective about different religions in India. Eventually, I realised that the contrasts in religions have mostly been due to misinterpretation, misrepresentations and partial-religious-consciousness,” he says.

Being member of nuclear family of liberals, Rishabh says, also helped him get a different comprehension of religion.

To get a wider understanding on the issue, he plans to travel across India covering as many religious centers as possible.

He says the only aspect channelling the existing differences were initial geography, demography and chronology.

Rishabh says his incessant zeal to create virtual characters and scenarios drifted him towards fiction.

“It was only when I was introduced to the art of science-fiction by a friend and also some of its pioneers like Huxley and Asimov that I found unwavering resonance,” he says.

The political set-up of India in 2014 helped Rishabh get the idea for his first book. “The book, The Mangoman, stands on the virtue that an omnipotent superman can never be the leader that a commonman can be which makes the latter the greatest superhero,” he says.

Partridge, a wing of Penguin Random House, gave him a collaborative offer for his second book, which in turn became his first officially published book.

Rishabh is pursuing MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai and loves to strike a balance between academics and writing.

“If we dedicate a few hours in the day we spend in school/college to concentrated learning we would have the rest of the day to act upon our dreams and pursuits,” he says.

This balance helped him to secure 95.75% in ISC examinations and is also presently aiding him in following his passion for writing.

His experimental urges have also helped him to become a social media influencer, a literary counsellor, a fitness motivator, a blogger, an orator and a travel writer.